Bellator Results 238: Cris Cyborg stops Julia Budd to win Bellator's female featherweight title

%MINIFYHTMLab4b910b52436f9646876243f30b770511% %MINIFYHTMLab4b910b52436f9646876243f30b770512%

Cris Cyborg had the opportunity to make history at the Bellator 238 main event on Saturday night when he challenged Julia Budd for the women's featherweight championship. One victory and Cyborg would get his fourth world title in four major different MMA organizations (UFC, Invicta FC, Strikeforce).

It took longer than expected, but Cyborg's vicious precision hit was too much for Budd to overcome, as Cyborg added another belt to the mantle, defeating Budd through TKO at the 1:14 mark of the fourth round to Become the 145-pound women's champion at The Forum in Inglewood, California, lives in DAZN.

%MINIFYHTMLab4b910b52436f9646876243f30b770513% %MINIFYHTMLab4b910b52436f9646876243f30b770514%

"I respect Julia," Cyborg said in his post-fight interview. "He was undefeated for a long time. I am very happy. This is a new era. I am happy to be a Bellator champion."

Cyborg (22-2, a non-competition) let Budd know from the opening bell that he was going to have to overcome it to retain his title for the fourth time, while the Brazilian threw the entire arsenal at his feet. But then, Budd temporarily denied the plan by having Cyborg get involved in a decisive battle. Near the end of the first round, Cyborg slipped while throwing a kick in the head that allowed Budd to be up and maybe steal the first round and set the tone for the rest of the fight. However, he threw an illegal knee at Cyborg's head and referee Mike Beltran saw what happened, broke it and gave Cyborg time to recover.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

In the second, Cyborg went back to work to control the standing position remotely and inside the clinch with vicious knees every time Budd tried to return to the clinch and keep it at bay. Much of the same happened in the third round until Cyborg connected with a right hand and fell with a fatigued Budd to the canvas. When the 10-second horn sounded, Cyborg made the transition to the mounting position and tried to end Budd by unloading a series of heavy earth strokes and blows, but time ran out.

You could feel that the end was near and Cyborg made sure he didn't go to the fifth and final round. The 34-year-old woman came out as the old Cyborg school of her days in Chute Box and attacked Budd with a flurry of shots that began with a right hand in the body. Budd tried with all his might to survive, but a more brutal blow to the body sent the Canadian luggage and a new champion was crowned.

The victory gives Cyborg consecutive victories and his 17th victory in his career by way of detention. Budd (13-3) lost his winning streak of 11 fights.

Bellator 238 results