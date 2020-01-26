Bangladesh: one in five people live below the poverty line | Bangladesh News

%MINIFYHTMLce49914d6b286106bde9d0a4d13835cd11% %MINIFYHTMLce49914d6b286106bde9d0a4d13835cd12%

Bangladesh's economy is growing, but also inequality.

While the economy posted growth of 8 percent last year, one in five people lives below the poverty line and the average salary is less than $ 5 per day.

Tanvir Chowdhury of Al Jazeera reports from one of the poorest areas of the capital, Dhaka, to show how the most basic needs may be beyond the reach of some.