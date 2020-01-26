Avril Lavigne and Pete Jonas attend together the Grammy Gala before 2020

Avril Lavigne was seen in a pre2020 Grammys Gala on Saturday with a very happy date.

The 35-year-old pop-rock singer came to Clive Davis and the annual star-filled party of the Recording Academy with musician Pete Jonas. Act with the indie rock artist. Jagwar Twin, who opened for Lavigne on tour last year.

Inside the gala, she and Jonas were seen holding hands and hugging each other, and she introduced him to many guests, including Justin Bieber Y Ariana Grandemanager Scooter braun, E! The news have learned. They both drank white wine and posed for photos together. Jonas was all smiles.

The two have not commented on the state of their relationship. Lavigne and Jonas were first seen together with friends in West Hollywood in November. The same month, E! The news found out that Lavigne and her billionaire boyfriend Phillip Sarofim It had broken after leaving for a year.

The pre-Grammy gala took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel and was honored Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs. Other famous guests included Beyoncé Y Jay Z, Cardi B Y Make up for, Jessie J Y Channing Tatum Y Janet Jackson.