Australian Open Calendar 2020: TV channels, dates, times of each match at Melbourne Park

It's time for the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Australian Open starts Monday, starting the two-week tournament in Melbourne. Last year's winners, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka, are also expected to be important in this year's edition.

In another part of the women's tournament, Serena Williams continues her search for a 24th title that draws a record among a crowded field. Bianca Andreescu, who beat Williams at the US Open. UU. In 2019, he does not play against Australia due to a knee injury, but there are many other potentially difficult matches that lie ahead.

Also in the men's draw, as usual, are Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Among the rest, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the favorites to end the 12-stroke streak of Big 3.

Below is the full schedule of the Australian Open 2020, with daily TV coverage information and game order for each round.

Australian Open Calendar 2020

In Australia, the Australian Open 2020 begins on Monday, January 20 and has matches every day for the next two weeks, ending on Sunday, February 2. The men's and women's tournaments will be divided for the semifinals on January 30 and 31, with the Women's Singles Final taking place on February 1 and the men's final on February 2.

Due to the time difference, the first matches of the tournament will be held while it is still Sunday, January 19, in the USA. UU.

The breakdown of the schedule for men and women is detailed below.

Australian open TV channels, live coverage

The Australian Open is broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN +. The tournament is broadcast live on WatchESPN. ESPN + broadcasts are individual matches and occur during the first 10 days of the tournament.