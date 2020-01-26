Ariana Grande is expelled for cursing live on the red carpet

%MINIFYHTML16777405e1686d92c46366501525187e11% %MINIFYHTML16777405e1686d92c46366501525187e12%

The singer of & # 39; Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored & # 39; He talks about his first Grammy nomination when he accidentally insults and repeats after realizing the first mistake.

Ariana Grande he oozed princess vibes on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, but that didn't stop him from speaking like a bully. The 26-year-old singer / actress received part of her interview on the censored red carpet while accidentally cursing, not once, but twice during a live coverage.

When asked how it felt to get an important nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for his latest effort "Sweetener", the hit creator "Thank U, Next" said: "It's an honor. It's crazy." She added: "We didn't even want to make this album. It just happened because my friends and I were trying to help ourselves at a very difficult time … and very horrible and it was an accident."

Speaking of an accident, she accidentally let out some swear words and gasped. Upon realizing the error, he gasped when he put his hand to his mouth and said, "I am not allowed to say that. I'm sorry. I'm so sorry."

But Ariana's attempt to fix the problem only doubled the error, as it seemed to curse again and vanished. She seemed to be surprised at herself, closing her mouth with one hand while raising the other hand that held the microphone.

Keltie Knight, the red carpet host correspondent, saved the day as she quickly changed the subject to talk about Ariana's dress at the event. The "victorious" alum arrived in a gray tulle dress by Giambattista Valli with a voluminous skirt, before changing to a different but similar silver number.

He completed his look with matching evening gloves and his long blond hair was combed in his iconic ponytail, evoking Cinderella's energy.

In addition to attending the ceremony as a nominee, Ariana was chosen to perform at the event on Sunday, January 26. She girded "Imagine" before moving on to "My favorite things." The singer, who started wearing a black dress, took off her dress to reveal a lingerie look and moved to a pink bedroom set with her dancers to close her performance with a performance of "Thank U, Next."