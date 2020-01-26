Ariana Grande captivates the public, Camila Cabello makes her dad cry

%MINIFYHTMLef7d71483c6a11c6bf9ea5d71cd1dfd811% %MINIFYHTMLef7d71483c6a11c6bf9ea5d71cd1dfd812%

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish offers a version of & # 39; When the Party & # 39; s Over & # 39; for his first performance in the Grammy, while Usher joins with twigs FKA and Sheila E. for the presentation tribute to Prince.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are currently underway at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the audience and the spectators at home wait for the winners to be announced during the Alicia KeysOrganized event, are also treated with the performance of some of the most important names in the music industry. Among them are Ariana Grande Y Camila Cabello.

Backed by an orchestra, Nickelodeon's student surprised everyone with her angelic voice when she began her performance with an interpretation of "Imagine" before moving on to "My favorite things." When she launched the "7 rings" presentation, Ariana took off her black dress to reveal a lingerie look. He then moved to a pink bedroom with his dancers and closed his performance with an interpretation of "Thank U, Next."

Before Ariana's performance, Camila Cabello took the stage to present her song "Romance" "First Man". It was such an emotional performance since her father, for whom she wrote the song, was in the audience. Towards the end of his set, the first Fifth Harmony A member went down the stairs and held his father's hand while she continued singing. Meanwhile, his father could not contain the tears and began to cry.

Other notable performances during the ceremony included Billie eilish. For her first performance at the biggest event in the music industry, the "Bad Guy" singer invited fans to a moving interpretation of her 2018 hit "When the Party & # 39; s Over". He was joined by his brother Finneas, who was announced as the winner of the Producer of the Year (not classic).

In the meantime, Usher He used his set at the 2020 Grammy to pay tribute to the late legend The prince. Accompanied by FKA twigs and Prince's former protégé Sheila E., the R&B singer reviewed some of Prince's recognizable successes that included "Little Red Corvette" and "When Doves Cry." As expected, Usher also showed his ability to dance during his performance.

The presentation was made in anticipation of the next special tribute to the Prince of the Recording Academy. It is scheduled to take place on January 28 and will be transmitted at a later date.