Ariana Grande brings vocals, class and a lot of noise to the Grammys stage

There is a reason Ariana Grande He is nominated 5 times in the Grammys 2020 tonight.

The interpreter's pop skill shone when she took the Staples Center stage for her first performance at the Grammy Awards since 2015. Ariana, who was introduced by Ben Platt, made a mix of "imagine,quot;, "7 rings,quot; and "thank you, then,quot;.

An orchestra accompanied the impeccable Ariana, who wore the part of a princess in an emerald green dress that took off to reveal a flirty lingerie set inspired by the music video of "7 rings." With his father in the audience, Ariana changed the letter of "thank you, next." "One day I will walk down the hall / Holding hands with my mom, I will thank my dad / Because she grew up from the drama,quot; "I will thank my dad, because it's really amazing."

At the end of his performance, Ari took off a metaphoric diamond ring and turned off his phone. Thanks then, in fact.