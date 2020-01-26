Ariana Grande brings vocals, class and a lot of noise to the Grammys stage

There is a reason Ariana Grande He is nominated 5 times in the Grammys 2020 tonight.
The interpreter's pop skill shone when she took the Staples Center stage for her first performance at the Grammy Awards since 2015. Ariana, who was introduced by Ben Platt, made a mix of "imagine,quot;, "7 rings,quot; and "thank you, then,quot;.
An orchestra accompanied the impeccable Ariana, who wore the part of a princess in an emerald green dress that took off to reveal a flirty lingerie set inspired by the music video of "7 rings." With his father in the audience, Ariana changed the letter of "thank you, next." "One day I will walk down the hall / Holding hands with my mom, I will thank my dad / Because she grew up from the drama,quot; "I will thank my dad, because it's really amazing."
At the end of his performance, Ari took off a metaphoric diamond ring and turned off his phone. Thanks then, in fact.
The Recording Academy honored Ariana importantly before this year's ceremony, nominating thanks next for the album of the year and the best pop vocal album, his song "7 Rings,quot; for the album of the year and the best solo solo performance, and his collaboration and the collaboration of "Housefriend,quot; of Social House for the best duet performance / pop group.
Given Ariana's notoriously tense relationship with the Recording Academy, her decision to act surprised her legion of devoted fans. Last year, the 26-year-old canceled her performance due to a disagreement with the producers and the former CEO of Grammys. Neil Portnow Regarding which song he would sing.
When Portnow described that Ariana can't "put something together,quot; in such a short time, the pop star reconnected.
"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," he tweeted at that moment. "I can organize a performance during the night and you know it, Ken. It was when your creativity and my self-expression were stifled, that I decided not to attend."
Time certainly healed Ariana's wounds, but the Recording Academy faced further scrutiny before tonight's broadcast after the CEO was overthrown. Deborah Dugan He accused the organization of discrimination and manipulation of the Grammys voting process. According to the Recording Academy, Dugan was placed on administrative leave amid accusations of workplace harassment and an internal investigation is ongoing.
Leaving aside the internal controversy, Ariana is really living her best life in the Grammys. Her Giambattista Valli ball gown, bigger than life, gave her a place in our list of the best dresses.
