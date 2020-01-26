Ariana Grande and Lizzo lead glamor on the red carpet

%MINIFYHTML171764640260dd65f378251e2af9368611% %MINIFYHTML171764640260dd65f378251e2af9368612%

The singer of & # 39; Thank U, Next & # 39; Makes a dramatic entrance with a gray tulle dress with a voluminous skirt, while the rapper & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; It looks elegant in a white dress with a white fur shawl.

The biggest night in the music industry is here. The stars on list A went to the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 to attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, with Ariana Grande Y Lizzo Stealing the spotlight on the red carpet.

The singer of "7 Rings" oozed an air of princess and in a gray tulle dress by Giambattista Valli with a voluminous skirt. He wore matching evening gloves and his long blond hair was combed in his iconic ponytail, evoking Cinderella's energy.

Ariana Grande at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 26-year-old singer brought her parents, Joan Grande and Edward Butera, who had separated in the past, as appointments for the night. The three made a pose together on the red carpet.

Joining the glamorous package, Lizzo gave the main glamorous Hollywood vibes with her white strapless Atelier Versace dress. The dress featured a subtle cleft in the thigh with bright details, while being complemented by a white fur shawl and a diamond necklace.

Her long black hair was combed in loose curls for a classic style. Adding details to her appearance that night, manicurist Eri Ishizu created a brilliant "8" design on each nail that was inspired by the eight Grammy nominations of Lizzo.

Lizzo at the 2020 Grammy Awards

FKA twigs It was Gothic glamor with a black and pink dress by Ed Marler. She complemented with antique Bentley and Skinner jewelry. Staying true to his style, Billie eilish He opted for a large green and black Gucci trousers and top combo with a lime green turtle neck underneath. His hair roots were dyed green to match his outfit.

FKA twigs at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Jameela Jamil He seemed ready to party with a blue dress from the Georges Chakra Fall 2019 Couture collection with layered ribbons and mesh panel. She came with her husband, singer James blake, who also stood out with his coat and oversized pants with matching designs.

Jameela Jamil at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Singer songwriter Joy Villa He also dared in his red dress with a white cape. She made a political statement with "Trump 2020" running down the front and "accused and re-elected" on the reverse in white letters.

"(The dress) is pro-American; you know I'm conservative," explained her dress. "This is a patriotic sentiment from Miss America." When Variety asked her how people of color had benefited from the president's policies, she said: "I am black and Latino, I have benefited. My cousins ​​now have jobs. There are more jobs than ever."

Joy Villa at the 2020 Grammy Awards

In the male department, Lil Nas X He stood out in his neon pink suit with a cowboy hat and matching boots. Billy porter He continued breaking the gender barrier with his turquoise sequin jumpsuit with silver fringes on his legs. He also wore a matching hat and a silver platform with high heels while balancing blue-eyed makeup.

Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Billy Porter at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler the creator dressed as a janitor in a pink suit and a red hat, complete with a luggage carrying clothes. He also wore sunglasses and white gloves. Usher She got glamorous with a black top with a literally dazzling jacket.

Tyler, the creator of the 2020 Grammy Awards

Usher at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the 2020 Grammy Awards

the Jonas brothers all dressed for the night and their ladies joined them. Nick Jonas& # 39; wife Priyanka Chopra Open neckline in a glamorous white dress. Joe Jonas& # 39; wife Sophie Turner He opted for an elegant style with a short black dress with colored beads on the top, while Kevin Jonas& # 39; wife Danielle Deleasa She looked elegant in a semi-transparent silver dress with a long train and a thigh opening.

Chris Brown and Royalty at the 2020 Grammy Awards

BTS at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Chris Brown He opted for a casual look with a pastel sweater over a white shirt and black pants with white shoes. He brought his daughter Royalty as his plus one. Meanwhile, the Korean pop sensation BTS (Bangtan boys) coordinated in coats, all in neutral colors.