Antonio Brown lets you see behind the scenes the video of his new song "Goals,quot;

Although he was recently arrested and released for robbery and assault charges, the currently unemployed NFL star, Antonio Brown, did not allow that to prevent him from returning to music. Recently he shared a behind-the-scenes look at the realization of the video for his new song "Goals."

The troubled NFL player Antonio Brown has been constantly in the headlines for the last few months for everything but football. After multiple clashes with the authorities, fighting with his baby mom Chelsie Kyriss and unpredictable and erratic behavior on social networks, Antonio has now decided to make music again.

If you follow Antonio Brown's social networks, you have probably noticed that he is working on a rap race between attempts to return to the NFL. He previously performed an open casting for his song "No White Woman," which was a response to Chelsie because he claims that she was one of the biggest mistakes he made, the former couple shares three children together.

In the advancement of the filming of "Objectives,quot;, Antonio is seen on some kind of structure, wearing a football shirt, a hat and an icy chain, while filming it with his team in the background exaggerating it.

You may have to take a break from the music for a moment because a judge has some strict stipulations after his recent court appearance. Potentially facing a life sentence if convicted of his charges, a judge ruled that Antonio Brown must attend a mental health assessment within the next 10 days.

