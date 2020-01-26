Anatomy of a lie: how Iran covered the demolition of a plane

When the Revolutionary Guard officer saw what he thought was an unidentified plane near Tehran International Airport, he had seconds to decide if he pulled the trigger.

Iran had just fired a barrage of ballistic missiles against US forces, the country was on high alert for a US counterattack, and the Iranian army was warning of the arrival of cruise missiles.

The officer tried to reach the command center to obtain authorization to fire, but could not pass. Then he fired an anti-aircraft missile. Then another.

The plane, which turned out to be a Ukrainian plane with 176 people on board, crashed and exploded in a fireball.