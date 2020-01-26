Anatomy of a lie: how Iran covered the demolition of a plane

When the Revolutionary Guard officer saw what he thought was an unidentified plane near Tehran International Airport, he had seconds to decide if he pulled the trigger.
Iran had just fired a barrage of ballistic missiles against US forces, the country was on high alert for a US counterattack, and the Iranian army was warning of the arrival of cruise missiles.
The officer tried to reach the command center to obtain authorization to fire, but could not pass. Then he fired an anti-aircraft missile. Then another.
The plane, which turned out to be a Ukrainian plane with 176 people on board, crashed and exploded in a fireball.
Within minutes, the main commanders of the Revolutionary Guards of Iran realized what they had done. And at that moment, they began to cover it up.
For days, they refused to tell even President Hassan Rouhani, whose government publicly denied that the plane had been shot down. When they finally told him, he gave them an ultimatum: come or he would resign.
Only then, 72 hours after the plane crashed, the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, intervened and ordered the government to recognize its fatal error.
The New York Times gathered a chronology of those three days by interviewing Iranian diplomats, current and former government officials, members of the Revolutionary Guard and people close to the intimate circle of the supreme leader and examining official public statements and reports from state media.
The report exposes the government's backstage debate about covering up Iran's responsibility for the accident while surprising Iranians, relatives and countries in mourning with citizens aboard the plane waiting for the truth.
The new details also demonstrate the enormous power of the Islamic. The Revolutionary Guard Corps, which effectively set aside the elected government at a time of national crisis, and could deepen what many Iranians already see as a crisis of legitimacy for the Guard and the government.
The bitter divisions in the government of Iran persist and are intended to affect the investigation into the accident, the negotiations on compensation and the unresolved debate on responsibility.
TUESDAY
Around midnight on January 7, when Iran was preparing to launch In a ballistic missile attack against US military posts in Iraq, senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps deployed mobile anti-aircraft defense units around a sensitive military area near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran.
Iran was about to retaliate for the US drone attack that had killed Iran's main military commander, General Qassim Suleimani, in Baghdad five days earlier, and the army was preparing for a US counterattack. The armed forces were in a state of "war,quot;, the highest level of alertness.
But in a tragic miscalculation, the government continued to allow civilian commercial flights to land and take off from Tehran airport.
General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Guard Force, said later that his units had asked officials in Tehran to close Iran's airspace and land all flights, without success.
Iranian officials feared closing the airport would create a massive panic that war with the United States was imminent, members of the Guard and other officials told The Times. They also hoped that the presence of passenger planes could act as a deterrent against a US attack at the airport or the nearby military base, effectively converting unsuspecting aircraft charges into human shields.
WEDNESDAY
After Iran's missile attack began, the central air defense command issued an alert that US fighter jets had taken off from the United Arab Emirates and that cruise missiles were headed for Iran.
The officer at the missile launcher near the airport heard the warnings but did not hear a subsequent message that the cruise missile alert was a false alarm.
The warning about American fighter jets may also have been incorrect. US military officials have said that there were no US planes that night in or near Iranian airspace.
When the officer saw the Ukrainian plane, he asked permission to fire. But he couldn't communicate with his commanders because the network had been interrupted or stuck, General Hajizadeh said later.
The officer, who has not been publicly identified, fired two missiles, less than 30 seconds apart.
General Hajizadeh, who was in western Iran overseeing the attack on the Americans, received a phone call with the news.
"I called the officials and told them that this had happened and that it was very possible that we hit our own plane," he said later in a televised statement.
When General Hajizadeh arrived in Tehran, he had informed the three main military commanders of Iran: Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander in chief of the army, who is also the head of the central air defense command; Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Armed Forces; and Major General Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guard.
The Revolutionary Guard, an elite force charged with defending the clerical government of Iran at home and abroad, is separated from the regular army and responds only to the supreme leader. At this point, the leaders of both armies knew the truth.
General Hajizadeh advised the generals not to tell the base air defense units for fear that it might hamper their ability to react quickly if the United States attacked.
"It was for the benefit of our national security because our air defense system would be compromised," Hajizadeh said in an interview with Iranian media this week. "The ranks would suspect everything."
The military leaders created a secret investigation committee drawn from the Guard's aerospace forces, the army's air defense, and intelligence and cyber-experts. The committee and the officers involved in the shooting were kidnapped and ordered not to talk to anyone.
The committee examined airport data, flight route, radar networks and missile operator alerts and messages and the central command. The witnesses, the officer who had pulled the trigger, his supervisors and everyone involved, were interrogated for hours.
The group also investigated the possibility that the United States or Israel have hacked Iran's defense system or blocked air waves.
By Wednesday night, the committee had concluded that the plane was shot down due to human error.
"We weren't sure what happened until Wednesday evening," said General Salami, the commander in chief of the Guard, later in a televised speech to Parliament. "Our research team concluded that the plane crashed due to human errors."
Ayatollah Khamenei was informed. But they have not informed the president, other elected officials or the public.
According to members of the Guard, diplomats and officials with knowledge of the deliberations, the high commanders discussed keeping the secret of the shooting until the black boxes of the plane, the flight data and the voice recorders of the cockpit were examined and formal aviation investigations. They argued that this process could take months, and that it would gain time to manage the national and international consequences that would occur when the truth was known.
The government had violently crushed an anti-government uprising in November. But the US assassination of General Suleimani, followed by attacks against the United States, changed public opinion. The Iranians were galvanized at a time of national unity.
The authorities feared that admitting to have shot down the passenger plane would undermine that momentum and cause a new wave of anti-government protests.
"They advocated covering it up because they thought the country could not handle more crises," said a senior member of the Guard who, like others interviewed for this article, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. "In the end, safeguarding the Islamic Republic is our ultimate goal, at any cost."
That night, the spokesman for the Joint Armed Forces, Brig. General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Iranian media that the suggestions that the missiles hit the plane were "an absolute lie."
THURSDAY
On Thursday, when Ukrainian investigators began arriving in Tehran, Western officials publicly said they had evidence that Iran had accidentally shot down the plane.
A chorus of senior Iranian officials, from the director of civil aviation to the government's main spokesman, issued statement after statement rejecting the accusations, his claims amplified in state media.
The suggestion that Iran would take down a passenger plane was a "Western plot," they said, "psychological warfare,quot; aimed at weakening Iran as it had exerted its military force against the United States.
But privately, government officials were alarmed and questioned if there was any truth in Western claims. Rouhani, an experienced military strategist, and his Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, diverted phone calls from world leaders and foreign ministers for answers. Ignoring what their own military had done, they had nothing to give.
At the national level, public pressure was increasing for the government to address the accusations.
Between The passengers on the plane were some of the best and brightest in Iran. They included leading scientists and doctors, dozens of the best young academics and graduates of elite universities in Iran, and six gold and silver medal winners from the international physics and mathematics Olympics.
There were two newly married couples who had traveled from Canada to Tehran for their weddings just a few days before. There were families and young children.
His relatives demanded answers. Iranian social networks began to explode with emotional comments, some accused Iran of killing their own citizens and others called such accusations treason.
Persian-language satellite channels operating from abroad, the main source of news for most Iranians, transmitted general coverage of the accident, including reports from Western governments that Iran had shot down the plane.
Rouhani tried several times to call the military commanders, authorities said, but did not answer their calls. Members of his government called their contacts in the army and told them that the accusations were false. Iran's civil aviation agency called military officers with similar results.
"Thursday was frantic," said Ali Rabiei, the government spokesman, later at a press conference. "The government made consecutive phone calls and contacted the military to ask what happened, and the answer to all questions was that no missile had been fired."
FRIDAY
On Friday morning, Rabiei issued a statement saying that the accusation that Iran had shot down the plane was "a big lie."
Several hours later, the nation's main military commanders called a private meeting and told Mr. Rouhani the truth.
Mr. Rouhani was furious, according to officials close to him. He demanded that Iran immediately announce that he had made a tragic mistake and accept the consequences.
Military officials backed down, arguing that the consequences could destabilize the country.
Mr. Rouhani threatened to resign.
Canada, which had the majority of foreign citizens aboard the plane, and the United States, which as a Boeing country of origin was invited to investigate the accident, would finally reveal their evidence, Rouhani said. The damage to Iran's reputation and public confidence in the government would create a huge crisis at a time when Iran could not withstand more pressure.
As the confrontation increased, a member of Ayatollah Khamenei's intimate circle who was at the meeting informed the supreme leader. The ayatollah sent a message back to the group, ordering the government to prepare a public statement acknowledging what happened.
Mr. Rouhani informed some senior members of his government. They were shaken.
Rabiei, the government spokesman who had issued a rejection that morning, broke down. Abbas Abdi, a leading critic of the Iranian clerical establishment, said that when he spoke with Rabiei that night, Rabiei was distraught and crying.
"Everything is a lie," Rabiei said, according to Abdi. “All this is a lie. That I have to do? My honor is gone.
Abdi said government actions had gone "far beyond,quot; a simple lie.
"There was a systematic cover-up at the highest levels that makes it impossible to get out of this crisis," he said.
The Iranian National Security Council held an emergency meeting and drafted two statements, the first issued by the Joint Armed Forces followed by a second from Mr. Rouhani.
While discussing the wording, some suggested stating that the United States or Israel may have contributed to the accident by blocking Iran's radars or hacking their communications networks.
But military commanders opposed. General Hajizadeh said the shame of human error paled in comparison to admitting that his air defense system was vulnerable to piracy by the enemy.
The Iranian Civil Aviation Agency said later that it had not found evidence of interference or piracy.
SATURDAY
At 7 a.m., the army issued a statement admitting that Iran had shot down the plane due to a "human error."
The revelation of the bomb has not ended the division within the government. The Revolutionary Guards want to blame those involved in firing the missiles and ending that, authorities said. The missile operator and up to 10 others were arrested, but the authorities did not identify them or say if they had been charged.
Rouhani has demanded more extensive accounting, including an investigation of the entire chain of command. Accepting the responsibility of the guards, he said, is "the first step and must be completed with other steps." His spokesman and legislators have demanded to know why Mr. Rouhani was not informed immediately.
Mr. Rouhani referred to that concern when he issued his statement one hour and 15 minutes later. The first line said that he had learned of the investigation committee's conclusion about the cause of the accident "a few hours ago."
It was a surprising admission, a recognition that even the highest elected official in the nation had been excluded from the truth, and that as the Iranians and the world turned to the government for answers, they had sold lies.
“What we thought was news was a lie. What we thought was a lie was news, "said Hesamedin Ashna, Mr. Rouhani's chief advisor, on Twitter." Why? Why? Beware of cover-ups and military government. "