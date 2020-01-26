An aboriginal revival on the day of the invasion: "Australia thought we would die,quot; | Indigenous rights

I grew up speaking a foreign language.

A language brought to Australia in ships condemned more than 200 years ago. A language imposed on my ancestors when they were expelled from their land, massacred and affected by diseases.

In the 1830s, martial law was declared on my people, the Wiradjuri of the central west of New South Wales. My ancestors could be killed on sight. British settlers formed assault groups to hunt and surround the Wiradjuri people.

The remains of these border wars were pushed to Christian missions and reserves. Speaking their language, practicing their culture or performing ceremonies was often prohibited.

My people, like the languages ​​they spoke, were expected to die out.

The "aborigines,quot; were considered a dying race. The settlers talked about "smoothing the pillow of a dying race."

When Australia became a nation in 1901, one of the founding fathers, Alfred Deakin, predicted that in a hundred years: "Australia will be a white continent without black or even dark skin among its inhabitants. The aboriginal race has become extinct in the south and is dying fast in the north and west … "

An Aboriginal Protection Board was established, an agency that exercised a fearsome power over indigenous lives. The board oversaw restrictive segregation policies and was able to determine where my family lived, who we could marry or if we could support our children.

Stan's family sometime around the 1830s (Photo courtesy of Stan Grant)

& # 39; Think white, act white, be white & # 39;

For much of the twentieth century, a science policy of crazy races was inflicted on aboriginal people.

Assimilation, as was known, was aimed at raising Aboriginal people. His stated objective was that Aboriginal peoples would be "absorbed by the community."

The policy was captured on a poster depicting a dark-skinned aboriginal woman, her lighter-skinned daughter and her blue-eyed blond grandson. From black to white in three generations.

Light-skinned "mixed race,quot; children were often separated from their families to break ties of culture and kinship. Every indigenous family I know has been touched by what we call the Stolen Generations.

My great-aunt was taken from her parents and sent to a bedroom for Aboriginal girls where they would be trained to work as maids for white families. They were expected to marry white men and have whiter children.

My aunt slept under a sign that said "Think white, act white, be white."

But despite everything, we are not extinguished. The aborigines regrouped outside the cities, trapped in endless cycles of poverty and abandonment.

We survive Our language did not. In 1963, when I was born, we spoke English, seasoned with some words from our old days.

When the British invaded Australia and claimed aboriginal lands, there were at least 250 different languages ​​and more than 800 dialects. Today the majority is silenced. Of those that remain, 90 percent are considered endangered.

The green shoots of language

But the aborigines do not give up so easily. My ancestors thrived in the land we now call Australia, for at least 65,000 years before Europeans arrived.

It is considered that the skeleton of a man, with a date of 42,000 years, is one of the first tests of human ceremonial burial.

We are today, considered the oldest continuous civilization on earth.

The green buds of language are showing up. It is part of a spiritual and cultural revival, the descendants of the First People speak old languages ​​again.

My father has been at the forefront of this rebirth.

When I was a child, he saw his grandfather arrested and imprisoned when he talked about Wiradjuri with my father on the main street of our hometown.

Fifty years later, my father received a medal from the Order of Australia for saving his grandfather's language. What a remarkable trip.

The greatest honor of my life

My father lived a hard life. A black man in a country where being black could be a crime. He was denied access to a full education. He raised me and many brothers and sisters with the strength of his own hands.

Like many aboriginal men, he was brutalized, beaten by the police.

But he never lost his belief in who he is. He never lost hope. He never lost his grandfather's love and memory.

In the late 50s, a white linguist, John Rudder, who was interested in saving the Wiradjuri language, approached this man, who had lived on the margins of Australia.

Over the next 20 years, these two men wrote the first Wiradjuri language dictionary, established language teaching centers throughout the Wiradjuri territory and established a postgraduate study program in Wiradjuri with Charles Sturt University.

Several years ago, my father received a Doctorate in Letters from the university for his work.

His name is Stan Grant. It is the greatest honor of my life to be named for him.

We are still here

All I am is for him and my mother. Together they kept us strong and proud. They kept our family together. They kept our stories alive. They told me who I am.

The day of Australia, the day of the invasion, I think of them. I think about my whole family. I think about how we are still here.

We are the truth that exposes the great lie of Australia. The British claimed our continent on the grounds that it was terra nullius, an empty land.

They did not see the humanity that had always lived there.

Australia thought we would die. I thought we would be raised. Absorbed and assimilated.

Two hundred and fifty years after British sailor James Cook planted the British flag and took our land, we are responding. In our languages