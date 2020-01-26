Ammika Harris publishes a new clip of baby Aeko sleeping and kneels on him – "I love you more than life itself,quot;

Another day, another nice post with Ammika Harris's baby and Chris Brown, Aeko! The proud mother turned to social networks to share another clip of the bundle of joy simply by taking a nap and it is safe to say that the Internet melted when she saw it!

Ammika has definitely kept her fans informed when it comes to her precious son and yesterday was no different!

People online could wake up with the most adorable clip of the newborn sleeping all day.

The video only lasted three seconds, but there is no doubt that it was replayed enough!

Baby Aeko can be seen sleeping while wrapped in a fluffy blanket and it seemed like he was experiencing pure bliss!

Ammika could not help talking about her offspring, as any mother would.

Therefore, she wrote in the video legend: "I love you more than life itself." Aww …

Watch the super cute clip here:

In the comments section, a follower noted that the baby looks like his parents in the same amount.

Well, he definitely won the genetic lottery then!

‘Aww so beautiful. 50% mom and 50% dad, "said the sweet comment.

It seems that Ammika totally thanked fans for their opinion since people generally insist that it is the living image of their father, Chris Brown!

So he made sure to respond with a "thank you baby,quot; and even added an emoji kissing!

And that was not the end of their interactions with people on social networks.

When someone wondered if he had any "attitude,quot; with her as babies are supposed to have, usually, the first time the mother admitted yes, "all the time."

Many other people flooded the comments section and praised the words that described the baby as "perfect," a "prince," and "adorbs," among other things.



