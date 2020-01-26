Alicia Keys opens the Grammys with special tribute to Kobe Bryant

It was a bleak start for the 2020 Grammys on Sunday.

After the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, earlier in the day, the host Alicia Keys He took the stage and paid tribute to the Lakers star, who played for two decades at the Staples Center, where the Grammys are held.

"Here we are together on the biggest music night celebrating the artists who do it best, but to be honest, we all feel sad at this moment because today, Los Angeles, the United States and the whole world lost a hero,quot; And we are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built, "he said." Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they are in our hearts, they are in Our prayers. They are in this building, and I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and keep them inside you, keep them inside you and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show this way. Never never never never never never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a little of how we all feel right now. "