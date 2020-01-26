Alicia Keys opens the Grammys with special tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
It was a bleak start for the 2020 Grammys on Sunday.
After the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, earlier in the day, the host Alicia Keys He took the stage and paid tribute to the Lakers star, who played for two decades at the Staples Center, where the Grammys are held.
"Here we are together on the biggest music night celebrating the artists who do it best, but to be honest, we all feel sad at this moment because today, Los Angeles, the United States and the whole world lost a hero,quot; And we are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built, "he said." Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they are in our hearts, they are in Our prayers. They are in this building, and I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and keep them inside you, keep them inside you and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show this way. Never never never never never never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a little of how we all feel right now. "
Then, Keys began to sing "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday,quot;, and joined Boys II Men to sing a beautiful capella interpretation of the song.
"We love you Kobe," Keys said as the camera showed his shirts, # 8 and # 24, hanging on the sand.
"And I know we will do what we are here to do. I know we will all come together and do what we do in happy times and in hard times," he continued. "We will sing together, we will laugh together, we will dance together, we will cry together, we will gather everything together. We will love together, and we will make sure that we are celebrating the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the only thing that has the power to unite us all, and that is music. "
Keys entered Blake shelton Y gwen Stefani, the second artists of the night. Lizzo He opened the night with an exciting performance of his successes, after announcing that the whole night was for Kobe.
This is Keys' second year as host of the ceremony. Last year, he took advantage of the moment to get some of his most powerful friends, including Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle ObamaY Jennifer Lopez, who talked about the power of music in their lives.
Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash that also killed eight other people. He was 41 years old.
