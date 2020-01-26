Alabama man killed on Facebook Live – Looks like a trap! (Video graphic)

It has happened again. On Friday, an Alabama man was shot dead on Facebook Live. The victim was broadcasting live on the social media platform when he was ambushed by a group of gunmen and killed.

Here is the graphic video

The man, who is known by the name of Roosevelt "Stank,quot; Rankins, is from Montgomery, and it is believed that the shooting occurred in Georgia.

The video first appeared online from the Facebook account "Crum King,quot;. It quickly spread through social networks, and has now been viewed more than 10,000,000 times.

During the video, someone approaches the window of Stank's car and the victim raises his hands in the air. After that, shots are heard and the phone falls to the ground.

Stank's car takes off, and moments before a loud crash is heard.

Then you can hear a man asking Stank: "Are you alright?"

"No, they shot me," Stank replies.

Then the voice of the man is heard shouting: «Call the police. Call the ambulance. Call someone

Montgomery police and fire doctors finally arrived, at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday and located a crash vehicle.

Unfortunately, when they arrived, Stank suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the vehicle, which was pronounced dead at the scene.

