Alabama man killed on Facebook Live – Looks like a trap! (Video graphic)

Bradley Lamb
It has happened again. On Friday, an Alabama man was shot dead on Facebook Live. The victim was broadcasting live on the social media platform when he was ambushed by a group of gunmen and killed.

Here is the graphic video

The man, who is known by the name of Roosevelt "Stank,quot; Rankins, is from Montgomery, and it is believed that the shooting occurred in Georgia.

The video first appeared online from the Facebook account "Crum King,quot;. It quickly spread through social networks, and has now been viewed more than 10,000,000 times.

