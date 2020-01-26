After losing his legs in a bomb, an Afghan veteran is on a new trip

BAMIAN, Afghanistan – When Mirza Hussain Haidari placed his white Toyota taxi at a police checkpoint, a startled officer immediately fixed Mr. Haidari's gearshift, wrapped in blue tape and connected to a metal gadget that sprouted wires and cables.

"What is it is? ”The officer demanded, clearly suspecting a bomb manipulated by the jury.

"I was injured in the war," Mr. Haidari explained. "This is the way I manage to drive."

Mr. Haidari, 25, lost both legs in a land mine five years ago, when he was in the Afghan army. Now he makes a living in a taxi, which he has equipped with a homemade mechanism that allows him to drive with his hands, or what is left of them.

The mine also tore four fingers from Mr. Haidari's left hand, leaving only his thumb. His right hand is intact but damaged.