After losing his legs in a bomb, an Afghan veteran is on a new trip

BAMIAN, Afghanistan – When Mirza Hussain Haidari placed his white Toyota taxi at a police checkpoint, a startled officer immediately fixed Mr. Haidari's gearshift, wrapped in blue tape and connected to a metal gadget that sprouted wires and cables.
"What is it is? ”The officer demanded, clearly suspecting a bomb manipulated by the jury.
"I was injured in the war," Mr. Haidari explained. "This is the way I manage to drive."
Mr. Haidari, 25, lost both legs in a land mine five years ago, when he was in the Afghan army. Now he makes a living in a taxi, which he has equipped with a homemade mechanism that allows him to drive with his hands, or what is left of them.
The mine also tore four fingers from Mr. Haidari's left hand, leaving only his thumb. His right hand is intact but damaged.
Thousands injured Combat veterans like Mr. Haidari have become fixed elements in Afghan society. Some are objects of admiration, others of mercy.
In the streets, they limp with prosthetic legs or crutches. In hospitals or rehabilitation centers, they learn to walk or dress again. Some are attended by families. Others survive with military pensions. Some beg in the streets or sell trinkets or phone cards.
Mr. Haidari, 25, a quiet man with solemn behavior, has decided to resume his life in a very public way. He is a fixed element in Bamian province in central Afghanistan, transporting fares in his modernized Toyota, driving between his taxi rounds and his chubby house in the hills.
Sometimes people make fun of Mr. Haidari or go back for his looks, he said. Some fares have abruptly left their taxi after realizing that they were about to travel with a driver who had no legs.
"Sometimes, when people make fun of me, I wish I had been killed by the bomb, because it is a torture for life," he said, perched on a cushion in his house while preparing for a day of driving.
Mr. Haidari said he had been deeply injured when no one from the army called him to verify him after he was injured. Since then, he said, he received a small stipend from the government, which helped cover the costs of building his wheelchair-accessible home a year ago, but he still feels abandoned.
"I served the Afghan army and my country, but now I'm nobody for them because I can't do anything for them," he said. "They don't care that I lost my legs because of the war."
Even so, he is determined to persevere. When he saw a legless army veteran in Kabul using his hands to drive an adapted car, he inspired him to design a similar device.
He said he took his hand-drawn plans to a mechanic in his hometown, Bamian, but the man refused to help, saying the task was impossible. But Mr. Haidari cheated on him and yielded.
The two men manipulated a contraption that allows Mr. Haidari to guide the steering wheel with his right hand intact and the accelerator with his left thumb, which controls a lever. He also uses his thumb to apply the brakes, pressing a knob with blue tape. The modification cost 5,500 Afghans, or about $ 70.
Mr. Haidari spent three years fighting the government before he supplied the motorized wheelchair. He also receives a portion of his soldier's salary. Now he makes a living, he said, but he regrets that his 11-year-old brother has to work in a bakery instead of attending school because the family needs the income. Mr. Haidari lives with his brother, sister and mother.
"When I was disabled, my family paid the price," he said. "A single bomb ruined my life and the life of my family."
But with the support of his family and friends, he said, he has found a measure of satisfaction in his post-military life.
Find comfort behind the wheel of your taxi. Play in a wheelchair basketball league and work out in a bodybuilding club to keep fit.
"Physically, I'm disabled, but mentally I'm fine," he said. "I have lost my legs, but not my mind."
Then, Mr. Haidari walks the bumpy roads of Bamian in the snow, looking for rates, observing the expressions on the faces of the people who point to him. Will they accept a ride or walk away?
At the end of each day, drive the taxi on a paved road, then on a dirt road, to your home on top of a barren hill.
There, open the car door and turn. In a fluid movement, he is out of the car and sitting in his wheelchair. Then guide the chair down a concrete ramp to your front door, back home and to the family.
But even after five years, Mr. Haidari remained tormented by the memories of the morning when he led his squad on a patrol in Helmand Province, in southern Afghanistan, where the land mine was waiting.
"I've lost everything," he said. "But still, I don't regret joining the army. I served Afghanistan and fought for my homeland."
He paused, letting the memories cover him.
"I would never regret it," he said finally. "But sometimes I wish the bomb had killed me."