Adele's coach says her divorce pushed her to lose weight!

%MINIFYHTML718be9124e208a477f3ae070d5a5dd2b11% %MINIFYHTML718be9124e208a477f3ae070d5a5dd2b12%

Adele has lost a lot of weight and, although she has worked hard to transform her body so much, even her personal trainer attributes the weight loss to her separation from husband Simon Konecki. It seems that it was a case of "revenge body,quot;

It is a well known fact that the singer is generally very private when it comes to her personal life.

However, a weight loss like yours is something that cannot be hidden when you are a public person and you are also required to appear in the headlines and start rumors.

%MINIFYHTML718be9124e208a477f3ae070d5a5dd2b13% %MINIFYHTML718be9124e208a477f3ae070d5a5dd2b14%

It all started with photos of the star celebrating the new year in Anguilla and fans were surprised to realize that he looked like a completely different person!

Now, Adele's former personal trainer Camila Goodis, who helped her after the birth of her 7-year-old son Angelo, tells HollywoodLife that she thinks Simon Konecki's celebrity divorce is what really pushed her to get The body of your dreams.

‘She is a happy person for sure. She got divorced and I think it's a great motivation to feel good, even better with herself. I am divorced and I remember that after my divorce I said: ‘You know what? I will see the best version of myself, not for him or anyone. For me, me And I think that was what he did, "the coach told the media.

She went on to argue that: ‘Sometimes the best in terms of something really positive in your life … I think maybe it was something very positive that happened in your life, this divorce. Because it made her look fantastic. "

In fact, in a May tweet, Adele seemed to suggest that he was also happier after his separation.

"When you get caught up in your feelings, you remember who you are," he wrote at the time next to two photos side by side.

Ad

In the first it seemed that he was on the verge of tears, while in the second he showed a powerful and safe Adele.



Post views:

0 0