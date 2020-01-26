Adam Driver plays Jeffrey Epstein on SNL: 5 best sketches

SNL I went there with the help of Adam Driver.

The 36-year Oscar nominee. Star Wars Y Marriage history hosted actor Saturday night live for the third time and played pedophile convicted late and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the Cold Open sketch.

The parody develops in hell and presents other infamous figures, including a lawyer Alan Dershowitz, played by guest star and former SNL cast member Jon Lovitz. The lawyer had worked for Epstein and was also part of O.J. SimpsonThe defense team during their murder trial in 1995. Now represents the president Donald Trump in his trial by political trial in the Senate.

The sketch also features a cameo of Mr. Peanut, the 104-year-old Planters mascot who is "killed,quot; in a 2020 Super Bowlad. SNL cast member Kate McKinnon play the devil

In his monologue, Driver talked about marrying a son and made fun of how intense and intimidating he always appears in public. He also joked: "I'm in a movie called Marriage history with Scarlett Johansson. I basically kissed Colin Jost if you think about it. "

The Oscar-nominated actress and the SNL writer and artist got engaged last spring after leaving for two years.