50 Cent & # 39; apologizes & # 39; with Taraji P. Henson after she called him & # 39; Embarrassing & # 39;

Find out if the rapper from & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He is sincere with his apologies to the actress of & # 39; Empire & # 39 ;, since his long-standing enmity and rivalry was recently revived.

50 cents has spoken later Taraji P. Henson I applauded him for not watching his TV show "Empire"Taraji called him to tear down another black show when there were many other shows for him to choose to criticize. In response, the rapper apologized. Or did he?

"This is my sincere apology. I did not want to hurt your feelings in any way. I love your work and I think you are amazing," he began his Instagram post. When people thought it was kind of them to communicate with Taraji, a twist in the plot was revealed in his next sentence: "Sorry, nobody is watching your show anymore."

As it is clear that he is being sarcastic, he continued: "I realize that I have to work on the fact that I have less empathy than others. I have met with Fox's top executives and sold them (The notorious police) is the program that is replacing yours, but I really want to work with you. "

"I mean you're amazing, we would work well together, but if you don't like the idea, I understand. If you don't roll with me, they'll roll you," his note ended with an expletive. .

He also posted a photo of Taraji with Jussie Smollett who was expelled from the program due to his controversial legal problems. "I didn't destroy your program, it destroyed itself. I hope you accept my sincere apology, forever your fan and friend Fofty. PD. I'm eager to work with you or see you watch me work," he scoffed.

50 Cent made even more fun of Taraji by stating that YOU. with whom she sat down to express her frustrations she was really involved in the new program that will replace "Empire" in Fox. "She has already logged into the program with which FOX is replacing them. Dirty man TIP", she laughed.

The dislike of 50 Cent to the Lee Daniels The dramatic hip-hop series dates back to 2014 when he first accused the program of copying the marketing of his Starz program "Power"Taraji responded back then," 50 Cent is a comedian. He loves to press buttons. "Also, he joked," Do I pay attention to the cents of $ NO? "

While the rivalry continued, Jussie Smollett jumped in defense of Taraji. The actor told the rapper: "You are in the brother of your 40 years. It is time to leave behind all childish littleness. Do it for the people. Do it for the community."