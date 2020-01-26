& # 39; Klaus & # 39; eclipses & # 39; Frozen 2 & # 39; and & # 39; Toy Story 4 & # 39; at the Annie 2020 Awards

%MINIFYHTMLe312ff9226d934fbfea26c891788ae4e11% %MINIFYHTMLe312ff9226d934fbfea26c891788ae4e12%

This film directed by Sergio Pablos, which turns out to be Netflix's first original animated film, sweeps the annual awards ceremony to get seven victories, including the Best Animated Film.

Christmas movie "Klaus"He was the big winner of the 47th annual Annie Awards on Saturday night (January 25), taking home seven honors, including the Best Animated Film.

The movie, Netflix's first original animated movie, surpassed "Frozen II","Toy Story 4"Y"How to train your dragon: the hidden world"to dominate the ceremony and leave open the category of animation of the Oscars.

The film by director and co-writer Sergio Pablos about an unfortunate and lazy postal employee, who runs into the idea of ​​giving gifts to children at Christmas, also won awards for direction, editing, storyboarding, production design, character animation and design of characters.

There was also a great victory for Josh Gad, who won the honor of Voice Performance for his role as the snowman "Frozen II" Olaf.

The 2020 ceremony was dedicated to animator Richard Williams, who died in August (2019).

The complete list of winners of the Annie 2020 Awards is:

Best Animated Feature: " Klaus "

" Best Animated Feature – Independent: " I lost my body "

" Best animated special production: "How to train your dragon"

Best animated short track: "Uncle Thomas: Counting the days"

Best virtual reality production: "Bonfire"

Best TV / Media Animated Commercial: "The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page & # 39; 59 Telecaster "

& # 39; 59 Telecaster " Best animated television / media production for preschoolers: "Ask The Storybots"

Best animated television / media production for children: "Disney Mickey Mouse"

Best animated television / media production for the general public: " BoJack Horseman "

" Best movie for students: "The Fox & The Pigeon"

The best animated effects in an animated television / media production: "Love, death and robots"

Best animated effects in an animated production: " Frozen II "

" Best character animation in an animated television / broadcast production: " Your dark materials "- Aulo Licinio (Character: lorek)

"- Aulo Licinio (Character: lorek) Best character animation in an animated production: " Klaus "- Sergio Martins (Character: Alva)

"- Sergio Martins (Character: Alva) Best character animation in a live action production: " Avengers Final Game "

" Best character animation in a video game: "Unruly Heroes" – Sebastien Parodi (Characters: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC) and Nicolas Leger (Characters: Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang, Enemies and cinematics)

Best character design in an animated television / media production: " Carmen Sandiego "(Keiko Murayama)

"(Keiko Murayama) Best character design in an animated production: " Klaus "(Torsten Schrank)

"(Torsten Schrank) Best director in an animated television / media production: "Disney Mickey Mouse" – Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Best direction in an animated production: " Klaus "- Sergio Pablos

"- Sergio Pablos The best music in an animated television / media production: "Love, Death & Robots" – Rob cairns

Best music in an animated production: " I lost my body "- Dan levy

"- Best production design in an animated television / media production: "Love, death and robots" – Alberto Mielgo

Best production design in an animated production: " Klaus "- Szymon Biernacki, Marcin Jakubowski

"- Szymon Biernacki, Marcin Jakubowski Best storyboard in an animated television / media production: " Carmen Sandiego "- Kenny Park

"- Kenny Park Best storyboard in an animated production: " Klaus "- Sergio Pablos

"- Sergio Pablos Best voice acting in an animated television / media production: " Bob Burgers "- H. Jon Benjamin (Character: Bob)

"- (Character: Bob) Best voice acting in an animated production: " Frozen II "- Josh Gad (Character: Olaf)

"- (Character: Olaf) Best writing in an animated television / media production: " Tuca and Bertie "- Shauna McGarry

"- Shauna McGarry Best writing in an animated production: " I lost my body "- Jeremy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

"- Jeremy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant Best editorial in an animated television / media production: "Love, Death and Robots" – Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel

Best editorial in an animated production: "Klaus"- Pablo García Revert