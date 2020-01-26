& # 39; Fight for the soul of India & # 39 ;: protests mark Republic Day celebrations | News

New Delhi, India – Thousands of protesters have gathered in a predominantly Muslim neighborhood in the capital of India while the country celebrated Republic Day to commemorate the day its constitution entered into force.

Sarwari, 75, who bears his name, was among a group of women invited on Sunday to deploy the tricolor, the national flag of India, amid strong chants of the national anthem at Shaheen Bagh, the main protest site in New Delhi.

Plus:

About 15 km (9 miles) away in the heart of the capital, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind received his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, main guest of Republic Day this year, while watching The annual parade aimed to show the military might and cultural diversity of India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom protesters accuse of following an agenda of Hindu supremacy, also attended the government event.

For 42 days, Muslim protesters have blocked a road in New Delhi to protest against CAA (Nasir Kachroo / Al Jazeera)

Epicenter of the protests.

For 42 days, protesters, mainly Muslim women, have blocked a road in the southeastern part of the Indian capital to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed by parliament last month.

CAA speeds up the naturalization of non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who arrived in India before 2015.

Critics say the law violates the secular constitution of India and is a step towards the marginalization of the country's 200 million Muslims, who make up almost 15 percent of India's 1.3 billion people.

Together with a proposed National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and a Exercise of the National Population Registry (NPR)Muslims fear that the movements force them to show documents to prove their nationality.

The ruling Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) of India dismisses those fears and calls the ongoing protests "wrong."

But daily protests across India have been demanding a reversal of the CAA and a government guarantee that no Indian citizen will be forced to prove their nationality.

& # 39; Fight for the soul of India & # 39;

On Sunday, when the clock struck midnight, protesters in Shaheen Bagh read the preamble of the Indian constitution, which on that day in 1950 entered into force.

Sarwari, 75, was one of the women who deployed the Indian flag in Shaheen Bagh (Nasir Kachroo / Al Jazeera)

"It was an honor for me," Sarwari told Al Jazeera. "I had never participated in any flag raising event before."

Around it were thousands of people, carrying the national flag and raising slogans. Many had painted their faces with the tricolor, while hundreds of women dressed in & # 39; burka & # 39; black, they were seen with three-colored fabrics and ribbons wrapped around them. The children ran around, waving flags.

"This is a historic day for all of us," Abid Ahmed, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, told Al Jazeera.

"We impress the government to understand the preamble of our constitution and, in light of that, announce a setback to the controversial law. The law contravenes the constitution."

Insha Hussain, a 16-year-old student who had been participating in Shaheen Bagh's protest since mid-December, told Al Jazeera that "the fight is for the soul of India."

"Our constitution that was adopted on this day 70 years ago is the soul of our nation and we are trying to protect that soul," he said.

"It is shameful that after 73 years of independence, our focus should be to provide jobs for people, not to demonstrate our citizenship."

Indian protesters demand the withdrawal of the controversial citizenship law (Nasir Kachroo / Al Jazeera)

Massive human chains

Similar events of & # 39; Save the constitution & # 39; They were held at other sites in New Delhi and in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow and other cities.

In the southern state of Kerala, hundreds of thousands of people formed a human chain 620 km (385 miles) long from Kasaragod in the north to Kaliyakkavilai in the south, demanding the withdrawal of the CAA.

The mass protest was organized by the ruling party of the Democratic Front of the Left, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself joining him in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

"The movement in Kerala is to resist attempts to undermine India's secular fabric, its plural character, federal structure and democratic values," S Ramachandran Pillai, who marked the protest in Kasargod, told Al Jazeera.

Pillai said the human chain was one of the largest mass mobilizations in Kerala. "The central government will be forced to withdraw (the citizenship law)," he said.

Protesters in the city of Kolkata organized an 11km long human chain (Ronny Sen / Al Jazeera)

In the eastern state of West Bengal, thousands of people in the capital Kolkata also formed a human chain 11 km (7 miles) long.

The protest in Kolkata was organized by the United Interfaith Foundation India, an inter-religious group composed of leaders of different religious communities in the state.

"Nearly 2 million people have been excluded from the NRC final list in Assam and many are already in detention camps." Priyankar Dey, who was part of the human chain in Kolkata, told Al Jazeera, referring to the northeastern state where the NRC exercise was first performed.

"CAA, NRC and NPR are inherently discriminatory. Today's human chain is a message to all who are in the power that the Indians are all in this fight together," he said.

Additional reports by Leena Reghunath of Kerala and Ronny Sen in Kolkata