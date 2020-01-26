& # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; ensures first place at the box office for the second weekend

%MINIFYHTMLd39ceeeec9e8e4c927d0f4fb728683df11% %MINIFYHTMLd39ceeeec9e8e4c927d0f4fb728683df12%

Columbia Images

With a profit of $ 34 million, the third installment of the movie series & # 39; Bad Boys & # 39; keeps Sam Mendes & # 39; & # 39; 1917 & # 39; out of position number 1 in addition to beating & # 39; Dr. Dolittle & # 39; and & # 39; The Gentlemen & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

The "Bad Boys" have defeated Dr. Dolittle and "The Knights"for first place at the box office in North America.

From Sony "Bad Boys for Life"starring Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence, has raised $ 34 million (£ 26 million) to achieve a second weekend at number one, keeping Sam Mendes "1917"from above, while Guy Ritchie's new star-filled movie," The Gentlemen, "premiered at four.

"Dolittle"starring Robert Downey Jr., lands at three o'clock and "Jumanji: the next level"complete the new first five.

%MINIFYHTMLd39ceeeec9e8e4c927d0f4fb728683df13% %MINIFYHTMLd39ceeeec9e8e4c927d0f4fb728683df14%

The sequel to "Bad Boys" has now raised $ 130 million (£ 99.4 million) in 10 days in North America.

The ten best movies at the box office of the weekend from January 24 to 26:

"Bad Boys for Life"- $ 34.00 million "1917"- $ 15.80 million "Dolittle"- $ 12.50 million "The Knights"- $ 11.03 million "Jumanji: the next level"- $ 7.90 million "The turn (2020)"- $ 7.30 million "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"- $ 5.17 million "Little Women (2019)"- $ 4.70 million "Just mercy"- $ 4.05 million "Knives outside"- $ 3.65 million