& # 39; 1917 & # 39; collect maximum honor at the ASC 2020 Awards

%MINIFYHTML0c1510918bb45f0ecceea33c0be405c311% %MINIFYHTML0c1510918bb45f0ecceea33c0be405c312%

Universal paintings

Having won the Directors Guild of America kudo, the epic World War I film by director Sam Mendes brings the prize home to his cinematographer Roger Deakins.

Up News Info –

"British director Sam Mendes"1917"He has become an Oscar favorite after winning the best awards from the Directors Guild of America and the American Society of Cinematographers over the weekend.

Visionary Roger Deakins won the main prize at the 34th annual ASC Awards, as Mendes collected the Outstanding Director Achievement in honor of the feature film for the war epic at the DGA Awards on Saturday, January 25.

There were also victories in the ASC Awards for television drama "The maid's tale"(Best episode of a series for non-commercial television)"The horror: Infamy "(Best TV movie, Miniseries, Pilot) and" Honeyland "(Documentary Award).

%MINIFYHTML0c1510918bb45f0ecceea33c0be405c313% %MINIFYHTML0c1510918bb45f0ecceea33c0be405c314%

The filmmaker Werner Herzog received the ASC Board of Governors Award, and dedicated the trophy to the filmmakers he has worked with, while Frederick Elmes received the Trajectory Award, Donald A. Morgan was honored with the Career Award On Television, Bruno Delbonnel received the International Award, and Don McCuaig received the Presidents Award.

Here are the winners of the 34th edition of the annual ASC Awards:

Best theatrical premiere: Roger Deakins – " 1917 "(Universal)

"(Universal) Best episode of a series for non-commercial television: Colin Watkinson " The maid's tale "," Night "(Hulu)

"," Night "(Hulu) Spotlight Award: Jarin Blaschke – " The lighthouse "(A24)

"(A24) Best TV movie, Miniseries, Pilot: John Conroy – " The horror : Infamia "," A sparrow in a swallow's nest "(AMC)

: Infamia "," A sparrow in a swallow's nest "(AMC) Best episode of a series for commercial television: Kim Miles – " Blue Book Project "," The Flatwoods Monster "(History)

"," The Flatwoods Monster "(History) Documentary Award: Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – "Honeyland"

Board of Governors Award: Werner Herzog

Career Award: Frederick Elmes

Professional Achievement Award in Television: Donald A. Morgan

International Award: Bruno Delbonnel

Presidents Award: Don McCuaig

Bud Stone Award: Kim Snyder, CEO, Panavision

ASC Honorary Award: Patty Armacost