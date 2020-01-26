2020 Pro Bowl: AFC beat NFC 38-33 in the NFL All-Star game in Orlando | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML874b6f364cffaab2315be1064049376711% %MINIFYHTML874b6f364cffaab2315be1064049376712%





Lamar Jackson led the AFC with 185 aerial yards and two touchdowns

%MINIFYHTML874b6f364cffaab2315be1064049376713% %MINIFYHTML874b6f364cffaab2315be1064049376714%

Lamar Jackson and the AFC defeated their NFC opponents 38-33 at the Pro Bowl 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

To anyone's surprise, the Saints duo of Drew Brees and Michael Thomas, who have connected for 32 touchdowns for New Orleans in their four years together, opened the scoring with a 16-yard TD in the middle of the field.

Michael Thomas opened the scoring with a 16-yard pass from New Orleans Saints teammate Drew Brees

Lamar Jackson, who was very involved in the first half with 16 full passes in 23 passes with two touchdowns and a national team, found Andre Roberts from five yards to tie the game 7-7, before Russell Wilson restored the advantage of the NFC with a six-yard score for Amari Cooper.

Jackson's second touchdown came in the form of a three-yard effort in the fourth attempt for the tight end of his Ravens Mark Andrews, before Deshaun Watson found AFC South rival Jack Doyle for 13 yards to put his side in front. Justin Tucker extended the AFC lead to 24-14 with a 50-yard field goal before half.

Jackson found his Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews for one of his two touchdowns.

The most pleasant moment for the crowd came in the middle of the third quarter.

Harrison Smith intercepted Deshaun Watson on the NFC's three-yard line, advanced 36 yards down the sideline before jumping into the 310-pound Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox, who rumbled 61 yards to the end zone , avoiding the weak attempt of tackle of Courtland Sutton. when the NFC sideline burst.

49ers: way to the Super Bowl The San Francisco 49ers head to their seventh Super Bowl, seeking to win a sixth record. But how did they get there?

A Vikings-Packers connection put the NFC in front when Kirk Cousins ​​shot Davante Adams in for a 13-yard TD, before fast DJ Chark gave 60 yards to the home of Ryan Tannehill's first pitch.

A trick attempt became bitter when Ezekiel Elliott's jump pass was intercepted by Joe Haden, before the second pass of Tannehill's night was interrupted by Packer Za’Darius Smith.

Bosses: Road to the Super Bowl The Kansas City Chiefs have reached their first Super Bowl in 50 years, but how did they get there?

TJ Watt returned the "defensive touchdown,quot; favor, as Calais Campbell dismissed Kirk Cousins, forced the ball loose and the Steelers' passing runner returned it 82 yards for the scoreboard and a 38-27 lead to start the last room.

Cousins ​​and Adams reconnected in the middle of the room with a four wire to reduce the deficit to five, before the AFC ran out of time.

@SkySportsNFL They are in Miami all week before Super Bowl LIV: follow us to watch live videos and savor the madness.

During 90 minutes of Hard Rock Stadium preparation with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us at Sky Sports Action, Main Event Y Mixture from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.