19 Malian soldiers killed by armed men: military | Mali News

At least 19 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military post in central Mali on Sunday.

The attack took place at the Sokolo military camp in the Segou region, where armed fighters linked to al-Qaeda are known to operate.

"The provisional figure is 19 dead and five injured," the Mali Armed Forces said on Twitter.

A local politician told the AFP news agency that all those killed were paramilitary troops or police officers, adding that he saw "two other bodies outside the camp."

"They were well armed. They entered the Sokolo camp. They took a lot of material," he said, adding that some were able to escape from the camp.

The assault comes after a similar attack on Thursday by armed men in Dioungani, an area in the country's volatile Mopti region near the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least six soldiers.

"There were more than 100 attackers," said Sokolo resident Baba Gakou.

"They arrived at five in the morning. They cut off any withdrawal from the gendarmes. The shooting stopped at 7 in the morning," he said, adding that the attackers left with all the weapons and vehicles in the camp.

"They picked up all their dead. They didn't touch anyone in town."

Fight with armed groups

Mali has struggled to contain an armed uprising that broke out in the north in 2012 and killed thousands of soldiers and civilians in later years.

According to reports, more than 140 Malian soldiers died in attacks only between September and December.

The conflict has involved the center of the country and has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, despite the presence of 4,500 French soldiers in the Sahel region, plus a UN peacekeeping force of 13,000 troops.

On Wednesday, Mali announced that it would hold legislative elections at the end of March after repeated postponements due to insecurity and internal political struggles.

The conduct of the elections was a key recommendation of the crisis talks in December aimed at exploring non-military solutions to the worsening of violence.