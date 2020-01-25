YG released from Los Angeles County bail on bail

Roommates, it seems that YG is a free man after being arrested Friday morning on charges of robbery.

As we reported earlier, YG was placed in police custody after a raid on his home in Chatsworth. Armed police reportedly appear at YG's house with a search warrant, which resulted in his arrest.

So far, the authorities have not disclosed any details regarding their charges.

It is scheduled to be processed on Tuesday, and it is not clear if it will still act in honor of Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy this weekend.

“I was not near the scene of this incident and had been recording in studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on July 4 and I didn't know about these events until after they happened, "said YG.

YG's lawyer also issued a statement, denying all the accusations after his arrest.

"This arrest is one that took YG completely off guard because there is no truth for them," said Joe Tacopina. “YG has no idea what the researchers are talking about and no detail has been provided. We are learning about this case through the media. Rest assured that my client will be free of all charges, even if they survive beyond reading charges. "