YG & # 39; has no idea & # 39; why he is arrested, the game calls LAPD

The rapper's lawyer & # 39; Go Loko & # 39 ;, Joe Tapicona, says in a statement that the arrest has taken his client completely off guard & # 39; because there is no truth for them & # 39 ;.

YgHis lawyer spoke after the rapper's arrest at his home in southern California on charges of theft. Joe Tapicona issued a statement denying that the accusations were directed against his client, who apparently also has no idea why he was arrested.

Joe said in the statement: "This arrest is one that took YG completely off guard because there is no truth for them. YG has no idea what the investigators are talking about and no detail has been provided to us. We are learning about this case through Of the media ". Concluding the statement, Joe assured rapper fans that "he will be acquitted of all charges, even if they survive beyond reading charges."

YG was arrested early Friday morning after receiving a surprise visit from the police before dawn at 4 a.m. They arrived with a search warrant related to an ongoing criminal investigation involving a robbery and arrested the rapper "Go Loko" after inspecting his home. He is currently detained with a $ 250,000 ball at the Men's Central Prison and is expected to be prosecuted on January 28.

After his arrest, The game He turned to Twitter to express his suspicions and called the Los Angeles police. He wrote in the bluebird app, "It's funny how @YG is arrested over the Grammy weekend when he is supposed to take the stage in honor of Nip." Through a hashtag, he called the authorities "the biggest gang here."

YG is ready to join DJ Khaled, John legend, meek mill, Roddy ricch Y Kirk franklin for Nipsey Hussle Performance tribute at the 2020 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.

Calling the deceased rapper a "lasting impact not only on his community, but also on culture in general," Ken Enrich said, "you cannot deny the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this incredible group of artists to celebrate Nipset's life and pay tribute to his numerous contributions to music. It will surely be a memorable performance. "