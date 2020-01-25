Yemen rebels move forward while loyalists withdraw & # 39; tactical & # 39; Yemen News

Houthi rebels have gained ground east of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in what the defense minister recognized as a "tactical withdrawal,quot; by government supporters.

The renewed fighting, which entered its ninth day on Saturday, allowed the rebels to return to loyal positions, loyal commanders told the AFP news agency.

"Some of these positions had been under government control for three years," said one of the commanders on condition of anonymity.

Defense Minister General Mohammed Ali al-Maqdishi implicitly acknowledged the progress of the rebels in the Nihm area in comments published by the official Saba news agency.

Al-Maqdishi spoke of a "tactical withdrawal of some positions,quot; during a meeting on Friday with loyal commanders.

Loyalist forces would be redistributed to open a new front against the rebels, al-Maqdishi said, claiming that "the battle to free Sanaa has become inevitable."

The rebel advance came despite widespread air support for the government forces of its allies in a coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

Coalition planes "attacked Houthi's positions more than 30 times in the last three days to reduce pressure on loyalists," said one commander.

The government accused the rebels of killing 116 people in a missile attack on January 18 at a loyal military camp in Marib province, east of Nihm.

The Houthis did not affirm or deny that they were behind that attack, which occurred a day after the clashes between the two sides resumed, breaking months of relative calm.

In a report published on Friday, the International Crisis Group said "the Houthis seemed to be achieving the greatest achievements on the battlefield."

The expert group warned that if the renewed struggle extended, it would represent "a devastating blow to the current efforts to end the war."