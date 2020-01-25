WWE Worlds Collide live updates, results and highlights of each match in 2020

%MINIFYHTMLfadc298eabb4f4e00b94e3ac37675d6b11% %MINIFYHTMLfadc298eabb4f4e00b94e3ac37675d6b12%

The night before WWE Royal Rumble, it will be a battle between NXT and the NXT UK brands at the WWE Worlds Collide 2020 event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will be broadcast live on WWE Network. The show starts with the start show at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The best superstars of both brands will be in each game, including a collision between two of the main factions when The Undisputed Era faces Imperium in an eight-man team fight. In addition, Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT women's championship against Toni Storm, while the NXT cruiserweight championship will be at stake in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Sporting News will provide live coverage of WWE Worlds Collide 2020 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

(All eastern time)

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 matches

– Imperium (Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) vs. The undisputed era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) in an eight-man team match.

– Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT women's championship

– Finn Balor against Ilja Dragunov

– Angel Garza vs. Isaiah "Swerve,quot; Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks in a Fatal Four-Way match for the NXT cruiserweight championship

– DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) against Mustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate)

– Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim (initial presentation match)