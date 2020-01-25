WWE Worlds Collide 2020 live stream: How to watch WWE Network, PPV price

%MINIFYHTMLb4bd1df3ca7d964173944c7253c59f5d11% %MINIFYHTMLb4bd1df3ca7d964173944c7253c59f5d12%

Prepare for WWE Worlds Collide 2020, a unique action night while the NXT and NXT UK superstars face each other.

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 will be at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, January 25.

The show is almost here, so keep checking here when the card comes together. In addition, Sporting News will have great coverage of WWE Worlds Collide 2020 on the day of the event.

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 live stream

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 will be available through WWE Network and pay per view.

The WWE Network application is available on certain smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4 by downloading the application through its stores.

What time does WWE Worlds Collide 2020?

Date: Saturday, January 25

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (pre-show) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Tex.

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 will air live on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

How much do tickets for WWE Worlds Collide 2020 cost?

Tickets for WWE Royal Rumble 2020 are available at Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Its cost varies from the cheapest, around $ 30, to the most expensive tickets, around $ 225.

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 matches