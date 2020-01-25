Woman smiles and throws gang sign after receiving SHOT on Facebook Live!

A woman was shot while driving in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while her friend was filming the shooting.

And surprisingly the victim was calm. While lying on the floor, in a puddle of his own blood, he smiled at the camera and threw some posters of gangs.

Here is the video, warning that it is VERY graphic

The graphic video begins with a woman filming her friend, wearing a pink T-shirt, walking towards a silver car along a residential street in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Then shots are heard, and the woman who films shouts: & # 39; Oh, shit! That bitch was shot & # 39 ;. He runs to his friend's side, still filming, and points the camera at his wounded friend, who clings to her side where a large pool of blood can be seen beneath her.

But unperturbed, a pink woman smiles broadly at the camera and shows a gang sign despite suffering a gunshot wound.

Then you can hear the woman filming say: & # 39; Yes, bully life. This is good.

The victim then responds: & # 39; Thug life baby, God is still good. Can you hear me? & # 39;

MTO News contacted the Chatanooga police department. They told us they are investigating the video and have no further comments.

