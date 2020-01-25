With Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan behind him, can LeBron James catch Kareem on the all-time score list?

In 2017, LeBron James told Howard Beck of Bleacher Report that he is "not a scorer,quot; after becoming the scorer king of the NBA playoffs.

"I have worked very hard in my career to have that label, from the beginning," James said. "I want the right play, I've always loved the success of my teammates and, therefore, I'm not a scorer."

Fast forward to 2020, and James is right and wrong. It could be said that he is the most talented facilitator the NBA has seen. He is also one of the most dominant scorers in the history of basketball.

With a tray in the third quarter of the Lakers game against the 76ers, James beat Kobe Bryant by third place in the league's all-time list of scorers. This last achievement in James's illustrious career comes almost a year after he jumped on Michael Jordan.

Before Saturday night's competition, James was scoring 25.2 points per game, marking the sixteenth consecutive season in which he averaged at least 25 points. ("Solo,quot; recorded 20.9 points per game in his rookie year in Cleveland). He continues to play at an MVP level despite turning 35 in December, and that consistency raises a big question:

Can LeBron beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the top scorer in the NBA?

Rank Player Career points one) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 two) Karl Malone 36,928 3) Lebron James 33,644 4) Kobe Bryant 33,643 5) Michael Jordan 32,292

A record that once seemed unbreakable is now at a surprising distance. James is about 4,700 points below Abdul-Jabbar's total. Since his recruitment in 2003, James has averaged approximately 2,000 points per season, which would mean that 2 1/2 seasons of typical LeBron would push him ahead of Kareem.

Even considering a decrease in performance, maybe Father Time finally reaches it, or Anthony Davis emerges as a type of 30 points per game, James would still be in a good position. If he falls to 20 points per game, he could reach Abdul-Jabbar in more than three seasons. That sounds exaggerated on the surface, but Abdul-Jabbar scored 23.4 points per game in his 38-year season.

It is not unreasonable to expect James to make a smooth transition to a secondary scorer as he approaches 40. He remains an unstoppable force in painting, but has adapted to the modern game by reducing his dependence on the middle range and increasing his Point 3 tries a 6.0 race per game.

Any drop in speed and explosiveness will only make James go from being an elite athlete to a good one. You should be able to compensate for that with your IQ and basketball skill, particularly with your subsequent game. James has been almost exactly as efficient in post-ups as Davis this season, although he currently does not operate as low as often.

Could James transform into a Karl Malone that goes better, which is second in the scoring list? Would you spend a whole summer making yourself a shooter from the corners? Nothing really feels out of bounds with James. He is on his way to leading the league in assists for the first time. It is the year 17. That is crazy.

Health will be a factor, of course. Both James and Abdul-Jabbar are aliens in that regard. Kareem played in at least 62 games in each season of his career from 1969-89. LeBron was on a similar trajectory until a groin injury limited him to 55 games in 2018-19. It's also important to keep in mind that James has 239 additional playoff games on his body: his 10,049 playoff minutes are by far the most in league history.

That groin strain could be a radar error. James takes better care of himself than any athlete on the planet. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported in 2018 that James spends seven annual figures to maintain his body, so if someone can stretch in recent years, it is number 23 for the Lakers.

James may not want to be called a scorer, but by the time he retires, he may not have another option.