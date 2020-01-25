Willie Cauley-Stein will join Dallas Mavericks of Golden State Warriors | NBA News

The Mavericks are ready to acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors for a second-round pick in this year's draft, after an injury that ended the season to center Dwight Powell.

Dallas intends to leave room for Cauley-Stein on the list by renouncing Justin Patton, acquired in a separate exchange with Oklahoma City. However, the Cauley-Stein agreement cannot be finalized until Patton is resigned.

The Mavericks made the moves three days after Powell, their starting center, tore their right Achilles tendon against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder sent cash along with Patton to Dallas for rookie Isaiah Roby.

The 7-foot Cauley-Stein, which missed the entire training camp and exhibition games due to a left foot injury, has an average of 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.22 leading team blocks in 41 games with 37 starts for the Warriors He has scored in double figures 17 times.















A Cauley-Stein video was still included in the Golden State Twitter feed for "Game Day,quot; before a Friday night showdown against the Pacers at the Chase Center.

The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings during the 2018-19 season before joining the Warriors.

Although he did not address the proposed exchange specifically, coach Steve Kerr said before the game that Mark Chriss would start in the center.

"January is a difficult month for many reasons," Kerr said. "I played on many teams in my career, six teams for 15 years. There was always a time when you got a little nervous.

"One of the most important things to do as a coach is to make sure that you are communicating with your boys and keeping in touch with everyone and making sure everyone is well, but also recognizing the realities of our work and our work."

Powell, a secondary piece in the ill-fated Dallas trade by Rajon Rondo five years ago, has become a major contributor to the resurgent Mavericks, particularly along with the second-year sensation Luka Doncic.

Image:

Dwight Powell played a vital role for Dallas this season before he was injured



Dallas is tied with Houston for fifth place in the Western Conference and is on track to win its first place in the playoffs in four years, the longest stretch of the franchise without reaching the postseason in 20 years.

Powell, 28, averaged 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, numbers that increased while the 7-foot 3 forward Kristaps Porzingis was set aside for 10 games with pain in his right knee.

Powell fell with a contactless injury in the first quarter of a 110-107 loss to the Clippers. Teammate J.J. Barea, who tore his right Achilles tendon last season, was distraught when Powell was taken off the field.

Patton was the sixteenth general team in Chicago in 2017, but has played sparingly in three seasons with three teams: Minnesota, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

Roby was chosen in the second round by the Mavericks in 2019 and has not yet made his NBA debut. He has been coming and going between the Mavericks and the Legends of Texas, his G-League affiliate.

