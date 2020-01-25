Wilder vs. Fury 2: Deontay Wilder says he didn't feel the power of Tyson Fury in the first fight | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLe91d79b10a3ee258e3f977585b1f350011% %MINIFYHTMLe91d79b10a3ee258e3f977585b1f350012%

Deontay Wilder has accused Tyson Fury of having "pillows like fists,quot; and claims he was never injured in his first fight.

Heavyweight rivals clashed face to face on Saturday night at a press conference in Los Angeles before their rematch on February 22, when Wilder defends the WBC championship.

Wilder admitted that he was confused by Fury's bold prediction of a two-round knockout, saying: Fox: "Your strategy? I don't know how to take it. Are you trying to kick me out of my game?

"I don't know what he will do. He's crazy, man. If he believes that, I must accept his word. But it's different when you enter the ring. I'm the biggest puncher in boxing history." "

Wilder insisted that it is not possible for Fury to back his promise of a quick victory in unemployment. The champion said about Fury: "I don't believe it. We haven't seen it. I didn't feel (its power).

"I think Tyson has pillows like fists. He has skill but you can't have it all."

"Of course, I would play in my game plan (if Fury pointed to a two-round knockout victory) because when you advance, you give me more momentum to get a shot."

Fury interrupted: "If I put my chin in front of him and say: & # 39; KO please me, Deontay & # 39; I am just going to do that. I have to back it up, put it on the back foot."

4:39 & # 39; Site offer & # 39; from Saudi Arabia for AJ vs Wilder or Fury & # 39; Site offer & # 39; from Saudi Arabia for AJ vs Wilder or Fury

Fury again insisted that he would defeat Wilder in two rounds: "I support him with all my heart. In the first fight I used my boxing skills and it didn't work. I didn't win. I'm about to win."

"We are giant heavyweights and I have had 20 knockouts in 29 wins. I am very capable of knocking out people. When you underestimate someone's power, you unblock yourself."

"He is a knockout artist much bigger than me. But no one can match me with heart and determination. I will put my iron will on Wilder."

"I am not afraid to go hand in hand with the biggest puncher of the heavyweight boxer."

"It doesn't matter if you win 11 and a half rounds against Wilder with 30 seconds left because he can KO anyone."

Wilder threatened: "I am blessed with power. It is your job to stay away. Thirty-six minutes have to avoid me."

Fury spent long periods beating the defending champion in his first fight 13 months ago, but Wilder knocked him down twice, including once in the final round. The rage survived dramatically and both men were frustrated by the draw.

They remain undefeated in a total of 73 fights, and each won two fights in 2019 from their original meeting.

0:25 Joshua plans & # 39; curved ball offer & # 39; to make Wilder fight Joshua plans & # 39; curved ball offer & # 39; to make Wilder fight

Fury has replaced Ben Davison with a new coach, Sugarhill Steward, nephew of Hall of Fame member Emanuel Steward. The famous cutting man Jacob & # 39; Stitch & # 39; Duran also joined his team, after Fury survived a massive cut in his previous fight against Otto Wallin.

Wilder criticized the significant changes in the Fury camp: "Everyone wants to be the head coach, everyone has the remedy, the right set of ideas. I can only imagine one camp with so many bosses."

Fury replied: "I needed to get a head start. It's not personal between these coaches and me, it's a business. If someone else can improve my business, then I'll bring them."

"I'm still the same G. Everyone knows me. There's not much I can hide. I won't box as a light welterweight or as Deontay Wilder. That can't happen."

Fury revealed the "difficult,quot; decision to get rid of Coca-Cola Light during his training camp and, when Wilder questioned his status as a "linear,quot; champion, he said: "The belt I wear is Gucci."

Two clashes ended the press conference. The first was long and, when Fury smiled first, Wilder shouted: "You lost!"

Fury responded when Wilder took a seat: "Did I lose? You walked away!"