Why you will never see Rihanna with the same makeup

She is a bad girl for a reason!
You can't deny that Rihanna It is making important movements in the beauty and fashion industry. From starting a makeup movement (have you heard of The Fenty Effect?!) To pushing the boundaries of style on and off the red carpet, it constantly takes things to the next level, and also makes it look easy.
But despite being a boss bitch, setting trends and breaking glass roofs, fans might be delighted to know that the 31-year-old star is refreshing with her feet on the ground.
Priscilla Ono, the global makeup artist Fenty Beauty and RiRi's favorite for everything related to glamor, they have the receipts!
The celebrity MUA spoke with E! News about everything related to beauty, including how it has been working with Ocean & # 39; s 8 actress and her namesake brand. Ono also shared the ridiculously crazy places that Rihanna has made up, why are we going to Never See the star wear the same beauty look and more.
Read our interview with the famous makeup artist, below!
Fenty beauty
ME! News: What is the biggest lesson you've learned working with Rihanna and being the global makeup artist Fenty Beauty?
Priscilla Ono: The first is patience. I see all this long before it is released, so I learn a lot of patience, because I want to shout how good everything is. And two, be fast. You have to accept it. For Crop Over, which we did in Barbados, I had 30 minutes to put on makeup. I was coming out the door when I'm starting to put on makeup. So, I learned how to be efficient and do well without having time. Sometimes, this is life.
ME! News: Where is the wildest place you put on makeup that most people wouldn't expect to hear?
POST: I did my first full glamor on a private jet with her. This was a two hour glam session on a private jet! You know, you won't have your most comfortable situations, but you always have to do your best. Many people do not know that about her: they think she is a great celebrity and that they always take out the red carpet, and that she does things in great places, but we film so many things in small spaces with hardly any room. It is not the most comfortable, but you have to do it. And she always does it with a smile on her face. She never gets tired or complains. She is happy, no matter where we are.
ME! News: Has there been a situation in which the glamorous situation was not comfortable but they made it work?
POST: The worst for us, as a team, was in Cuba. We had almost nothing because they took everything on our way to the airport. We were filming a movie with Baby prawn (Donald Glover) for Guava island. We literally had nothing. We were in the scorching heat, it was brutal. And Rihanna was so happy that she was having a great time, without complaining. I don't know any other celebrity or artist who would be so happy with so little. If she can be like that, we can all be like that.
Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Beautycon
ME! News: That's crazy! After sharing that data, what would also surprise Rihanna fans?
POST: All your bag is pure testers (from Fenty Beauty products). She has almost nothing in the final, even now. He still has old testers of yesteryear that just won't give up. That is also a thing of her, she is not a wasteful person. And I will say: ‘Do you want a new one? And she says: & # 39; I'll wait & # 39; ".
ME! News: Speaking of his brand, Rihanna seems one of the few celebrities who is really excited about makeup and product creation.
POST: She wouldn't do it if she wasn't having fun. She always Have fun Every time we glam, it's fun. There is never a dull moment. It is always an experience. Our glamor sessions take a long time, they are never less than four or five hours. Because we have music, we get food and take breaks, we laugh and tell stories and jokes. It's a good time, and that's why I think it's so successful because he really loves what he does. He's having a great time when he's doing it, and it shows. That's why it is so authentic.
ME! News: When you put on makeup, is it a collaborative process or does it let you have free rein?
POST: Honestly, it varies. However, it is never the same twice. But it is always a variation depending on your mood. Sometimes, she knows exactly what she wants. Then, sometimes, she says: "I don't know … Do what you want, what you want." Sometimes, we are collaborating. She says: "Ooh, add this … add that." It really depends on your mood and the environment. Either way, it is never uncomfortable or strange. It is always fun and pure love. We just do it because we love it. I think that is the great relationship we have. At the end of the day, it will be great.
John Shearer / Getty Images
ME! News: Is there any special way you like makeup or some kind of ritual that you do? I know you mentioned that there is background music, food involved and storytelling …
POST: She likes to have her skin done first, because she likes to get the atmosphere and see how she will end up looking. So it's always skin, then your eyes. When it comes to appearance, there is no particular pattern. Usually, depending on the event, as if it were an important event, such as the Met Gala or the British Fashion Awards, we will see each other last night and we will be taking samples, I will have photos and references. Sometimes, she forces me to do a little test and we photograph her. Sometimes, I go in and she asks me to do something good. The main point is not to do the same. She doesn't want the same look twice, she wants something new every time. She just wants to try new things, which is a lot of fun.
ME! News: On the theme of the Met Gala and the British Fashion Awards, what is your favorite red carpet to do with Rihanna and why?
POST: Probably the Met Gala. He said he will be safe and is on my calendar this year. Unless something happens, but she confirmed when she did fashion Interview with Anna Wintour. That is always great because it is the night you can have fun. You can have fun but in an artistic and tasteful way. It requires a lot of preparation and excites everyone. It is something so special that you feel so grateful to do so. Everyone has great mutual respect, artistically, that it is very fun to join. The last one we did, when she made the potato hat, John Galliano He was there with us the night before. He was talking about makeup looks, and for me it was an out-of-body experience. I was like, Santo Holy God! John Galliano is here! It was strange in a great way. For me, that is always the most exciting event. And it is not stressful for Rihanna, there is no stress.
ME! News: Finally, how has it worked with a brand and celebrity that celebrates creativity, individuality and diversity?
POST: She never puts a label … this person has to look a certain way to do this job. Moreover, who is the best in this job. For me, it is incredible and I feel that it is also the universe that organically brought me here. As I've always been like that, I've always worked on all skin tones, I've never said no, I always make it work. Working with a team that is different from the bat, for me, is meant to be. It is destiny. I am so happy and so proud to have been one of the first to actually launch 40 foundations.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.