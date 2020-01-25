Why you will never see Rihanna with the same makeup

ME! News: That's crazy! After sharing that data, what would also surprise Rihanna fans?

POST: All your bag is pure testers (from Fenty Beauty products). She has almost nothing in the final, even now. He still has old testers of yesteryear that just won't give up. That is also a thing of her, she is not a wasteful person. And I will say: ‘Do you want a new one? And she says: & # 39; I'll wait & # 39; ".

ME! News: Speaking of his brand, Rihanna seems one of the few celebrities who is really excited about makeup and product creation.

POST: She wouldn't do it if she wasn't having fun. She always Have fun Every time we glam, it's fun. There is never a dull moment. It is always an experience. Our glamor sessions take a long time, they are never less than four or five hours. Because we have music, we get food and take breaks, we laugh and tell stories and jokes. It's a good time, and that's why I think it's so successful because he really loves what he does. He's having a great time when he's doing it, and it shows. That's why it is so authentic.

ME! News: When you put on makeup, is it a collaborative process or does it let you have free rein?

POST: Honestly, it varies. However, it is never the same twice. But it is always a variation depending on your mood. Sometimes, she knows exactly what she wants. Then, sometimes, she says: "I don't know … Do what you want, what you want." Sometimes, we are collaborating. She says: "Ooh, add this … add that." It really depends on your mood and the environment. Either way, it is never uncomfortable or strange. It is always fun and pure love. We just do it because we love it. I think that is the great relationship we have. At the end of the day, it will be great.