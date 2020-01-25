Why is Lebanon Gebran Bassil so controversial? The | Lebanon News

Beirut, Lebanon – A Colorful mix of insults and complaints of nepotism, racism and corruption is like an average Lebanese protester would describe the country former foreign minister Gebran Bassil.

He is not alone. The entire ruling class in Lebanon has been targeted by protesters who took to the streets more than 100 days ago to demand an end to corruption and sectarian politics.

But the mass demonstrations became a moment of adjustment of accounts for Bassil in particular. He is one of the newest politicians in the block, who came to power after 15 years of civil war in the country.

But it quickly became a symbol of cynical sectarian politics and mismanagement in the postwar era.

Protesters point to his last 10 years in government, where he moved through the ministries of telecommunications, energy and foreign affairs and assumed the leadership of one of the largest parties in the country, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).

Lebanon has some of the highest telecommunications costs in the world, and the FPM has maintained the energy portfolio for a decade, while the country remains without interrupted electricity supply.

Bassil enjoys unwavering support from his Christian base, which sees him as a cunning worker and protector of his rights in Lebanon.

Parliament minister Mario Aoun, a member of Bassil's FPM parliamentary bloc, told Al Jazeera that Bassil was being "directed by his successes,quot;.

Insults from the crowd.

When protests against Lebanon's corrupt ruling elite erupted 100 days ago, Bassil was at the receiving end of raw songs. The insults were so severe that Bassil, in his first speech after more than two weeks of unusual silence, apologized to his mother.

"I am sorry that he was attacked by me and it was not his fault. He taught me to love Lebanon," he said, addressing her in front of a crowd of supporters at an organized rally outside the capital. Beirut

Before the protests, Bassil was expected to remain a high minister in the government for a long time and was thought to be a serious contender for the presidency, a position currently held by his father-in-law Michel Aoun, 84. .

However, he was not appointed as minister in the new government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced earlier this week.

He was forced to step back on his initial demand to remain a minister and instead appoint people who are not directly affiliated with his party.

Bassil's most recent problem came when the Lebanese discovered that he had been invited to speak at a panel about the return of Arab riots at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Before Thursday's interview, 40,000 Lebanese signed a petition saying they no longer represent them.

CNY reporter Hadley Gamble asked Bassil how he arrived at the forum with a ministerial salary of approximately $ 5,000. Bassil replied that he had been offered, instead of being paid by the Lebanese treasure.

Family rule

Bassil's political career began in earnest after marrying one of Aoun's three daughters, Chantelle, in 1999. This is not unusual in a country where many politicians inherit their positions or marry power.

He first appeared in the elections with the FPM in 2005, unable to win a seat in his hometown of Batroun.

He lost again four years later, which led many in Lebanon to joke that he was not even welcome in his own city. But he finally managed to win a seat in his third election in 2018.

Despite the presence of other popular figures in the FPM, Aoun had handed Bassil the party's reigns in 2015, for fear that leadership elections could sow division.

"You really feel that he is that spoiled child, because he is the president's son-in-law," Nidal Ayoub, an activist who led chants in the streets during Lebanon's uprising, told Al Jazeera.

Family policy also plays an important role in the party led by Bassil. Three of the 24 members of the FPM block, Salim, Mario and Alain, are relatives of the president and, by extension, Bassil.

Chamel Roukoz, one of Aoun's in-laws, He is also minister of the FPM parliament, although his relationship with Bassil is frayed by what Roukoz has attributed to his "different ways of doing things."

Al Jazeera could not contact Bassil for comment, while Roukoz and a former brother-in-law of Bassil declined to comment.

Charbel Nahhas, a two-time FPM minister who separated from the party in 2012, told Al Jazeera that Bassil had been worried about the impression among his teammates that he was in his position due to nepotism. This, Nahhas said, resulted in a dominant policy approach that led Bassil to chronic conflicts with other parties.

"He is an overactive person. He works in all the archives and learns, which is a rare thing to find among politicians in Lebanon," Nahhas said. "Because he was so hyperactive, he would easily antagonize even those who are with him."

Over the years, Bassil has led the FPM to public disputes with most major political parties in the country, who accused him of committing corruption, monopolizing high-level appointments and violating the delicate power sharing agreement that ended at 15 years of civil war.

As an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Bassil also tried to normalize ties with Damascus even though half of the country's political parties oppose the measure.

Bassil on Syrian refugees

During a portion dedicated to Syrian refugee policy at a party event in 2017, Bassil told FPM supporters that "yes, we are Lebanese racists, but we know how to be Arabs in our membership, global in our (diaspora) and strong in our opening."

There are less than one million Syrian refugees registered with the United Nations in Lebanon, although Lebanese officials, including Bassil, have said the number is much higher.

"The Syrians have a place to go: return to their country," Bassil said during that same event. It is rhetoric like this that has led many to accuse Bassil of incitement against refugees.

As leader of the largest Christian party in the country, Bassil has also repeatedly delayed government work, including vital appointments, citing Christian representation.

This includes his refusal to sign the ranger designation for years because most of them are Shia Muslims.

Did you finish Bassil's career?

In a recent four-hour interview with Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed, Bassil said that all the pressure and insults he faces will only make his resolution stronger.

There were calls to boycott the interview. Interviewers repeatedly claimed that he was involved in corruption, since Bassil was forced to defend himself at all times.

It was far from the previous treatment with white gloves from local media, like a brilliant 2018 documentary from another local station. about Bassil entitled "The man who does not sleep," where he was portrayed as a hardworking family man.

But it is unlikely that Bassil's career is over. He still leads the most important party in Parliament and, most importantly, enjoys Hezbollah's support.

"I don't think that those who lead this campaign against him can win, he's cunning and lucid and he's on the road, a fight to the end." Parliament Minister Mario Aoun said.

Nahhas, however, believes that Bassil will be shot down by the impending collapse of the country.

Lebanon is mired in an economic and financial crisis that the new Finance Minister, Ghazi Wazni, said earlier this week that it was the worst in its history.

"If the whole system does not fall, then he (Bassil) could digest it; let's not forget that the logic of these Zuama (sectarian leaders) is based on constant struggle and conflict and even if there are 10,000 deaths on both sides, they can be reconciled and become national heroes again, "he said.

"But the system is falling apart, and this is what threatens them all."