White rapper Yelawolf accused of being a & # 39; racist & # 39; – By Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 !!

The popular white rapper Yelawolf is under fire because the rapper, Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9, calls him a cultural vulture. Royce says that Yelawolf is using rap culture for financial gain, but more than that, he is also a supporter of Donald Trump who speaks ill of blacks.

Royce da 5 & # 39; 9 "has linked up with Westside Gunn in his new single,quot; Overcomer. "And in the new song, he's exposing Yelawolf.

Royce rapped:

Yelawolf, this is your first and last pass

I'm not going to blow it up, your punk ass knows what it's about

You think it's about being loud or being hostile.

Later, the verse made reference to Trump Kid Rock's support musician, who has worked with Yelawolf on several tracks.

