White rapper Yelawolf accused of being a & # 39; racist & # 39; – By Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 !!

The popular white rapper Yelawolf is under fire because the rapper, Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9, calls him a cultural vulture. Royce says that Yelawolf is using rap culture for financial gain, but more than that, he is also a supporter of Donald Trump who speaks ill of blacks.

Royce da 5 & # 39; 9 "has linked up with Westside Gunn in his new single,quot; Overcomer. "And in the new song, he's exposing Yelawolf.

Royce rapped:

Yelawolf, this is your first and last pass I'm not going to blow it up, your punk ass knows what it's about You think it's about being loud or being hostile.

Later, the verse made reference to Trump Kid Rock's support musician, who has worked with Yelawolf on several tracks.

Until they find you face down on the floor outside the house Kid Rock

Although you are an expert vulture, I hope you are sober of this

Men lie, women lie, numbers too

Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 talked about this song in a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Joe asked Royce why he decided to call his former collaborator Yelawolf on the new project.

Royce told Joe: "He will know why. Surely he will know why."

He continued: "I mean, it's a situation that happens, especially in hip-hop, OK: we have all kinds of different people, but we have a particular type of person. We have white people, white people who enter the business and use the culture, we have a very open culture, it is here for all to prosper. "

Royce added, "We have some white people who come in and use that, and then they go and do very evil things behind closed doors, very evil and racist things behind closed doors. They make comments and things like that. And I have just reached a point in life where if I see it or if I hear about it or if I am involved in some way … I have to start holding these people accountable. Because if you don't, the cycle simply continues. "