Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronaviruses? The | Coronavirus outbreak news

A new strain of coronavirus is spreading throughout the world after contaminating food in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

In China, 41 people died and 1,287 cases were recorded on the continent while the country intensified its response to the crisis by restricting transport and closing tourist sites.

Cases have also been confirmed in France, the United States and several Asian countries, fueling fears of a global pandemic while hundreds of millions of Chinese travel to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized that respiratory disease is an emergency in China, but said it is too early to declare it a public health emergency of international interest.

These are the countries that have so far confirmed cases of the new coronavirus:

China

Until Saturday, almost 1,300 people have been infected in China, most of them in Wuhan and its surroundings.

Almost everyone who died was in the Wuhan region, but authorities have confirmed two deaths in other places: one in Hebei Province and one in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

The city of Macao, a very popular game center among the tourists of the continent, has confirmed two cases.

In Hong Kong, five people are known to have the disease. Three of those cases were confirmed within 24 hours until Saturday morning. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared the outbreak an "emergency," the highest warning level in the city, and said all official Lunar New Year celebrations would be canceled.

France

There are three known cases of coronavirus in France, the first European country affected by the outbreak.

A 48-year-old man is hospitalized in Bordeaux. He had recently traveled to Wuhan and returned to France through the Netherlands.

Two others have been hospitalized in Paris, one of whom is a relative of one of the other infected patients in France.

The three had recently traveled to China and had now been isolated.

The health minister of France has said that there are likely to be more cases and that the authorities are surveying all the people with whom the patients came into contact after arriving in France.

Japan

Japan's health authorities confirmed a third case on Saturday. The country's health ministry said a woman in her 30s who lives in Wuhan had contracted the virus.

The country's first case was reported by the ministry of health last week: a man who had visited Wuhan and was hospitalized on January 10, four days after his return to Japan.

Local media said the second patient was a man in his 40s who was originally from Wuhan and was traveling in Japan.

Australia

Australia confirmed on Saturday its first case of the virus: a man who arrived in Melbourne from China a week ago.

Authorities said they were contacting people who had traveled on the same plane from China and offering advice.

Later on Saturday, authorities said three men in Sydney who had recently arrived from China had tested positive for the disease and were isolated in local hospitals.

Malaysia

Malaysia confirmed its first three cases on Saturday. They were all Chinese citizens of Wuhan vacation who arrived in the country from Singapore two days before.

A 66-year-old woman and two children, aged two and 11, were in a stable condition and were kept in an isolation room in a public hospital, said the Malaysian health minister.

All are relatives of a man who found himself infected in Singapore.

What we know so far about the new coronavirus

Nepal

Nepal said a 32-year-old man from Wuhan had the deadly disease.

The patient, who was initially in quarantine, recovered and was discharged. The government said surveillance has increased at the airport "and that suspicious patients entering Nepal are being monitored."

Singapore

Singapore has announced at least three cases: a 66-year-old man and his 37-year-old son, who arrived in Singapore on Monday from Wuhan, and a 52-year-old Wuhan woman, who arrived in the city-state on Tuesday.

South Korea

South Korea confirmed its second case of the virus on Friday.

The health ministry said a South Korean man in his 50s began to experience symptoms while working in Wuhan on January 10. He was tested after his return earlier this week, and the virus was confirmed.

The country reported its first case on January 20: a 35-year-old woman who flew from Wuhan.

Both remain in treatment and are in stable conditions.

Taiwan

Taiwan has discovered three cases so far. He has since advised against traveling to the provinces of Wuhan and Hubei and on Friday said that any arrival from Wuhan would be rejected by immigration.

All arrivals from the rest of China, including Hong Kong and Macao, must complete health declaration forms upon arrival.

It has also banned the export of facial masks for a month to ensure internal supply.

Thailand

Thailand has detected five cases so far: four Chinese citizens of Wuhan and a 73-year-old Thai woman who returned from the Chinese city this month.

Two of the Chinese patients were treated and have since recovered and traveled back to China, the Thai health ministry said this week.

The United States

On Tuesday, US health officials announced the country's first case, a man in his 30s who lives near Seattle. On Friday, a second case was announced: a woman in her 60s who lived in Chicago.

Both were treated and are recovering.

Vietnam

Vietnam confirmed two cases of the virus on Thursday: an infected Wuhan man traveled to Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month and passed the virus to his son.

Both were being treated in the hospital and are stable, Vietnamese health officials said.