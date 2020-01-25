When is NXT TakeOver: Portland? Date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location, rumors

%MINIFYHTMLe5db52b2ec965d5b113a53b600a0591711% %MINIFYHTMLe5db52b2ec965d5b113a53b600a0591712%

For the first time in the brand's history, NXT will head to the Pacific Northwest for one of its great events, NXT TakeOver: Portland, on Sunday, February 16. This also marks only the second time it will be an independent event. TakeOver and it won't be the same weekend as a great WWE event.

The show is expected to include only four or five games, but each one will be meaningful and will have plenty of time for the superstars to shine and tell a great story in the ring.

%MINIFYHTMLe5db52b2ec965d5b113a53b600a0591713% %MINIFYHTMLe5db52b2ec965d5b113a53b600a0591714%

Several matches have been announced and the rest of the card will be announced in the coming weeks. Until then, this is all you need to know about NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

When is NXT TakeOver: Portland in 2020?

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (pre-show) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Fashion Center in Portland, Oregon.

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live Streaming: WWE.com/livestream+

NXT TakeOver: Portland will air live on Sunday, February 16. The previous show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch NXT TakeOver: Portland, PPV cost

NXT TakeOver: Portland will be available for purchase on the WWE Network.

WWE Network is available on WWE.com or by downloading the application on certain smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4 by downloading the application through its stores.

It costs $ 9.99 per month to register to watch WWE Network online.

NXT TakeOver: Portland 2020 matches

Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm against Bianca Belair for the NXT women's championship

Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

NXT TakeOver: Portland Rumors