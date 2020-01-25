What we know about Trump's peace plan in the Middle East | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML6259064f7557120958f4211fcb24486811% %MINIFYHTML6259064f7557120958f4211fcb24486812%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is expected to publish his long-awaited peace plan in the Middle East within a few days, more than two years after his administration began drafting his vision for a solution to the Israeli conflict. Palestinian.

The policy proposal has been delayed several times and has been largely kept secret.

This is what we know so far:

Timing



Trump said he will probably release details of his plan before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival in the upcoming Israeli elections, Benny Gantz, visit the White House on Tuesday. The Palestinian leadership, which rejected the proposal even before it comes out, was not invited to the Washington talks.

"It's a great plan. It's a plan that would really work," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

"I love making deals," he said.

"They say that peace between Israel and the Palestinians is the hardest, the hardest of any agreement."

The plan would be implemented as the Trump Senate political trial continues in the Capitol and Netanyahu seeks parliamentary immunity against prosecution in corruption cases. Both leaders also face reelections: Israelis must return to the polls on March 2 and Trump is preparing for the US presidential election on November 3.

The United States has tried to launch the plan several times before, but Israel was involved in a political crisis after Netanyahu failed to form a majority government twice last year, creating uncertainty about who will be in charge of negotiating a peace agreement.

"There have been several false starts by the US administration in presenting a plan that has been ready for some time," said Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, Director, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Program.

"Some think that the administration is running out of patience waiting for the Israeli elections that, once again, may not be conclusive." Kurtzer-Ellenbogen told Al Jazeera.

Observers say that by inviting the two main candidates, the United States can expect to have Israel's next prime minister on board beforehand.

Palestinian rejection

The Palestinians have already dismissed "the agreement of the century," since the peace plan is widely referred to, saying it will probably be strongly inclined in favor of Israel, as a series of other measures taken by Trump since he took office in January 2017

In the last three years, the Trump administration has controversially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocated the US embassy there from Tel Aviv; he reversed decades of US policy by refraining from backing a two-state solution and announced that he no longer considers Israeli settlements in the occupied territory "incompatible with international law,quot;; stopped financing the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency and cut hundreds of millions of dollars of aid to the Palestinians, among other steps.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) cut off all talks with Washington from the first of these movements, and a spokesman for PA president Mahmoud Abbas said this week that the Palestinian leadership had a "clear and unwavering position,quot; to reject any initiative. led by Trump.

In a Twitter post, Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said that any proposal that ignored the rights of the Palestinians would be "recorded in history as the Fraud of the century."

Reminder for the international community: Israel is an occupying power of the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders (East Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza). Any agreement, attempt or dictate that ignores this fact, will be recorded in history as the Fraud of the century – Dr. Saeb Erakat الدكتور صائب عريقات (@ErakatSaeb) January 24, 2020

Trump said his administration has spoken "briefly,quot; with the Palestinians.

"But we will talk to them over a period of time." "And they have a lot of incentives to do it. I'm sure they may react negatively at first, but it's really very positive for them."

"We take their money away," Trump added. "That's a lot of money for them."

Jordanian protesters participate in a protest against the "Agreement of the Century,quot;, after Friday prayers in Amman, Jordan, the banners that read "Down with the humiliation and shame agreement,quot; and "Jerusalem supports those who support it,quot; (Archive : Muhammad Hamed / Reuters)

The peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians collapsed in 2014, and the Palestinians say that the Trump administration's policies have made Washington unable to be an honest intermediary in future negotiations.

"This peace plan is a euphemism," said Noura Erekat, a human rights lawyer and assistant professor at Rutgers University. "There is no peace involved in that."

"It is an oppressive and top-down opinion for the Palestinians that the United States along with Israel are about to seal an oppressive status quo for the Palestinians," Erekat told Al Jazeera.

The Palestinians want Israel to completely withdraw from the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, territories that Israel has been occupying since the 1967 war. The Palestinians want these territories to become part of a future independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital. They also seek the right to return of millions of refugees.

Economic plan

The economic part of the veiled plan was published on June 22, just before its presentation at a meeting in Bahrain, which was boycotted by Palestinian leaders.

Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, proposed a $ 50 billion investment fund during a two-day workshop called "Peace to Prosperity,quot; aimed at boosting Palestinian and neighboring Arab economies, arguing that this approach could generate prosperity in the occupied Palestinians. territories, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.

Jared Kushner speaking at the "Peace to Prosperity,quot; conference in Manama, Bahrain (File: Brochure via Reuters)

The plan included infrastructure, business and tourism projects, as well as the construction of a travel corridor in Israel that would link the West Bank and Gaza Strip with a highway.

Israeli government officials did not attend the event in Manama, while several Arab states stayed away or sent low-level delegations.

Plan Content

The development of the peace plan began in November 2017 by a team of advisors and officials led by Kushner that includes Chief negotiator Jason Greenblatt, Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell and Israel Ambassador David Friedman.

According to reports, the plan has dozens of pages, but its political schemes have been kept secret.

Kushner said the peace proposal will not include the phrase "two-state solution." The previous administrations of EE. UU. They oversaw the peace process between the two sides based on the two-state solution, which considers that a Palestinian state established within June 4, 1967 borders East Jerusalem as its capital.

"If you say & # 39; two states & # 39 ;, it means one thing to the Israelis, it means one thing to the Palestinians," Kushner told Washington Institute for Near East politics in May.

The United States ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and the White House envoy in the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, attended the opening of an old road in the busy neighborhood of East Palestine in Silwan (File: Tsafrir Abayov / Pool through Reuters)

"We said, & # 39; You know, let's just not say it. Let's just say, let's work on the details of what this means & # 39;".

In an interview with the Times of Israel in 2018, Greenblatt said: "It will include a resolution to all the central issues, including the issue of refugees, and will also focus on Israel's security concerns." In fact, he added, the proposal "will largely focus on Israeli security needs."

"But we also want to be fair to the Palestinians. We have strived to find a good balance. Each party will find things in this plan that they don't like. There are no perfect solutions."

Palestinians fear the plan will seek to use economic incentives to bribe them to accept Israeli occupation, in what could be an Israeli goal to annex the majority of the West Bank and most of the Jordan Valley, a strategic and fertile place territory strip.

What we don't know

It is unknown what effect the announcement will have and what will come next. It is also not clear if the plan will get some international support. The UN and the majority of the international community have long supported a negotiated solution of two states as the basis for any peace plan in the region.

"There are some in the White House who really believe that there is enough in this plan that could make the Palestinian side think twice and after reading it and can say: & # 39;we do not& # 39;I don't like it but leave& # 39;s talk& # 39 ;, " said Hady Amr, former deputy special envoy for the Israeli Palestinian conflict under the administration of Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

"We don't know exactly what will happen, but we do know that they have something rigorous written," Amr told Al Jazeera.

"It will not answer all the questions, but it will answer a series of questions."