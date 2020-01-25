What does Jeff Bezos's piracy investigation mean for MBS? The | Middle East

%MINIFYHTML432dccce46a81a8a1ef8c5f91dc841a011% %MINIFYHTML432dccce46a81a8a1ef8c5f91dc841a012%

A WhatsApp message sent by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was allegedly used to hack the phone of Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon and the Washington Post.

While Riyadh has denied the charge, the alleged hacking has attracted additional scrutiny since Saudi Arabia was allegedly investigating the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist whose murder by a Saudi attack squad has been extensively linked to MBS.

Now, the same UN players who investigated Khashoggi's murder have called for an immediate investigation into the piracy and whether it was used to extort Bezos.

What could other research mean for MBS?

And how vulnerable could others be to cyberattacks in the kingdom?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Elisabeth Myers – Law professor at American University in Washington and former editor in chief of Inside Arabia

Rami Khoury – Professor of journalism at the American University of Beirut.

Ali Al-Ahmed – director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs

