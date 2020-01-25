West Ham 0 – 1 W Brom

%MINIFYHTMLff379dd62b14a506144b9ab894e6a06b11% %MINIFYHTMLff379dd62b14a506144b9ab894e6a06b12%

David Moyes criticizes the quality of West Ham, saying he would have made more than three changes at half time if he could





West Brom reserved its place in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the London Stadium

Slaven Bilic left his former club out of the FA Cup when West Brom sank the pitiful West Ham 1-0 at the London stadium.

Bilic, fired by the Hammers in 2017, returned to chase them, with his championship pacemakers depleting the deserved winners thanks to Conor Townsend's early attack.

Reluctantly for West Ham, this was his strongest lineup available, while Bilic made eight changes to his own, the priority of the Croatian lies in the promotion race.

Not only that, but Albion also played the last 18 minutes with 10 men after Semi Ajayi was sent for a second reserve.

Slaven Bilic (R) gestures to David Moyes in the final whistle

How West Brom altered the odds …

Among those recruited by Bilic were experienced activists Charlie Austin, Chris Brunt and Gareth Barry, winner of the FA Cup nine years ago with Manchester City.

West Ham has been eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup against a team from a lower division in each of the last three seasons (also Wigan in 2017-18 and AFC Wimbledon in 2018-19).

Barry and Brunt may have a combined age of 73, but they were more mobile than anyone in the midfield of West Ham.

The rest of the Baggies side had rhythm, tempo, intensity and a clear game plan, all of which was missing from the Premier League side.

His goal came in the ninth minute after a carefree 40-yard run by Filip Krovinovic that led to a confusion between Issa Diop and Carlos Sánchez and saw the ball fall at Townsend's feet.

The side still had a lot to do at the edge of the box, but he gave it a touch before launching his shot through Darren Randolph in the far corner for his first Albion goal.

They should have had more during a shamefully unilateral first half, but Krovinovic looked at a narrow header before Austin planted a free header on the wrong side of the post.

Kyle Edwards is pressed by Pablo Fornals

The head of the Hammers, David Moyes, made a triple replacement at the break, with the calamitous Sanchez giving way to Captain Mark Noble, while defender Fabian Balbuena was so bad that the injured Angelo Ogbonna remained in place.

Michail Antonio was also summoned to add some strength to the attack, but when his first break in the field created an opportunity for Albian Ajeti, the Swiss striker's touch disappointed him.

Sebastien Haller, the West Ham's record signing of £ 45 million, deflected his only goal attempt off target while Manuel Lanzini shot wide and Pablo Zabaleta approached.

Noble should have matched at the time of detention, but he shot himself from 12 yards before burying his head in his hands.

However, a tie would have flattered the Hammers, and they finally retired with a groan and were flatly booed full time.

Now they only have one downhill battle to expect, and if these two sides exchange divisions in May, Bilic will have really had the last laugh.

Moyes criticizes the quality of West Ham

David Moyes did not hit after the defeat, and said he would have made more than three changes at halftime if he could.

"I would have won a couple more if they let me! We were passing the ball, kicking it off the field. I think it improved but we couldn't make anything clear.

"It definitely wasn't a lack of effort. The players were determined to do it right. We just didn't show good quality. We pressed, but that was all we did."

"It was almost a first West Ham team today. We did everything we could to get over it, I wanted to give the fans a cup race. You see it a lot in the cup draws, many surprises, some much bigger than this,quot; But we had to play better and we don't play better. "