Wendy Williams doesn't feel sorry after Kevin Hunter's divorce

Earlier this month, several publications reported that Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter had officially finalized their divorce. New reports claim that Williams could not be happier about it. In fact, she claimed that it was "so lovely,quot; to finally leave that life behind, as Page Six has learned.

During his appearance in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 55-year-old woman told the TV show host that yes, she finally divorced legally. "The new chapter has been so charming," said the host of the television show.

Wendy told the 45-year-old host that he knew Fallon for years; For that reason, Fallon does not hesitate to ask the difficult questions. Wendy said that people are afraid to dance on the subject with her, but she is grateful that Fallon does not feel the need to do so.

As divorce supporters know, his separation with Hunter was traumatic in the early stages, especially after it was revealed that Kevin Hunter had made another woman pregnant, Sharina Hudson.

However, since then he moved from that stage of his life, and is finally in a good place. Wendy said, however, that he doesn't really regret the 25-year relationship he had with Hunter. "And I have to tell you something," Wendy began, before saying that she no longer lives in New Jersey.

As previously reported, Williams and Hunter agreed not to pay the alimony, and instead, separate amicably and let the chips fall where they can. In other words, it seems that the couple no longer wants anything to do with each other.

That said, however, Wendy agreed to maintain a $ 1 million life insurance policy, which will go to Kevin in the event of his death. She has the right to reduce the amount of money annually. In addition, apparently you also have to cover the costs of your health insurance.

Wendy's separation with Kevin last year became one of the hottest topics of 2019. In fact, even 50 Cent took the opportunity to speak badly about the television host's plight.



