VOTE: The biggest Super Bowl: Which one is your favorite? The | NFL news

Is the surprise victory of the New York Giants over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII their number 1?

What is the best Super Bowl ever?

Maybe the Super Bowl LIV clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs – live in Sky Sports Action As of 10 p.m. Sunday, February 2, does the story end as the best?

Who are the Super Bowl finalists? What do you need to know about the 49ers and Chiefs, the two teams competing in this year's Super Bowl?

For now, we have chosen or the top 10, and we want vote for your favorite outside the group below (see footer).

But first, some honorable mentions for those who failed to cut …

Super Bowl XXIII: It was not the most impressive, but certainly the most memorable, of the five victories of the 49ers Super Bowl when Joe Montana marched them across the field, and to John Candy, for the game-winning touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl XLVII: Now it's about the Niners' first defeat in the Super Bowl, with Baltimore Ravens head coach John surpassing Jim in the "battle of the brother." There was a blackout at the New Orleans Superdome, which added to the drama when San Francisco was about to win again after a massive 28-6 deficit in the third quarter. But it was not meant to be.

Kevin Dyson of the Tennessee Titans extends, but fails to find, the final zone as time runs out in Super Bowl XXXIV

Super Bowl XXXIV: The Tennessee Titans are stopped in the one-yard line to lose to the "Best Show on the Lawn,quot; of St. Louis Rams, after recovering from a 16-point deficit.

10) Namath & # 39; guarantees & # 39;

Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, photographed during the 40th anniversary celebrations of Super Bowl III

Perhaps the biggest surprise in Super Bowl history only sneaks into our list, largely due to the low scoring nature of Super Bowl III – The 18-point losers of the New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts 16-7.

Despite two strong defeats for the new American Football League, which had merged with the NFL, in the first two Super Bowls, Jets quarterback Joe Namath & # 39; guaranteed & # 39; Victory, and true to his word, delivered him.

9) Norwood fails to the right

Bufallo Bills kicker Scott Norwood loses his 47-yard field goal just as time runs out in Super Bowl XXV

Perhaps one of the biggest disappointments in the sport, let alone in the Super Bowl era, since poor Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood missed the winning field goal of the game from 47 yards when time expired.

The defeat of the Bills by 20-19 against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV It was the first of four consecutive losses in the biggest game of all, but it was easily the most difficult of all: a certain defensive coordinator named Bill Belichick devised the victory of the Giants over the best offensive in football.

8) Eagles ride the spirit & # 39; helpless & # 39;

Tom Brady stumbles in the last quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII

You might wonder why such a low rating for the impressive last year Super Bowl LII shooting between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, one of the first entries for them on this list.

Several records were set, including most of the yards won in an NFL game by both teams combined (1,151), the lowest number of punts of both teams in a Super Bowl (one) and most points scored by one Losing team of the Super Bowl (33), but it was the lack of defense that hurt this game, until Brandon Graham stepped forward with the play that defined it, and stripped Tom Brady in the last quarter to bring the Vince trophy Lombardi to Philadelphia for the first time.

7) The Belichick and Brady dynasty begins

Adam Vinitieri (C) celebrates after his winning kick was worth the New England Patriots a first Super Bowl victory

Given the upward trajectory that Belichick and Tom Brady's races have taken since then, it's easy to forget that the Patriots were helpless by 14 points for Super Bowl XXXVI, when they were the next team in charge of assuming the "Best show on the grass,quot; after the Rams' victory over the Tennessee Titans two years earlier.

The Belichick Pats restricted St. Louis's explosive offense to just three points in so many quarters until the Rams finally found some form in the fourth, scoring two touchdowns to tie the game at 17. But Adam Vinatieri advances, who managed a game Winner kicking from 48 yards in this to win New England the first of his six championship titles.

6) & # 39; This one is for John! & # 39;

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway is led by his teammates after winning Super Bowl XXXII

Don't be distracted simply by the sentimental value of John Elway of Denver Broncos finally winning a 37-year-old ring, and on the fourth attempt Super Bowl XXXII It was also a great game.

He had two quarterbacks at the top of his game facing each other, with Elway facing Brett Favre and the reigning champions, the Green Bay Packers. Although it was actually a runner who surpassed both: Terrell Davis made a three touchdowns performance worthy of MVP to see the Broncos triumph 31-24.

5) Steelers take down the cowboys in the classic

Terry Bradshaw, MVP of Super Bowls XIII and XIV, showed up before Super Bowl 50 at Levi & # 39; s Stadium last year

One for soccer purists, Super Bowl XIII It is considered by many to be the best of all time, played between two of the best franchises of the game, led by really great quarterbacks, and was also close.

The Pittsburgh Steelers achieved a 35-17 lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a four touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw, but then Roger Staubach threw a second and a third to take the Dallas Cowboys to less than four, but Pittsburgh held on, beating Dallas defending champions for the second time in three years.

4) Santonio Holmes in the last seconds

Santonio Holmes holds on to the game-winning touchdown when the Pittsburgh Steelers win a sixth Super Bowl record

Another success of the Steelers, is in Super Bowl XLIII, seeing them ensure a sixth record title. And done in the most dramatic way too, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger finding Santonio Holmes in the back of the final zone for the game's winning touchdown with remaining seconds.

A monstrous exit of 127 yards and two touchdown by wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had helped the Arizona Cardinals overcome a 20-7 deficit in their first appearance in the Super Bowl before Big Ben's last touchdown les It broke my heart

3) The giants stun the undefeated patriots

David Tyree clings to a capture that defines the game when the New York Giants bother the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII

It was supposed to be a procession, as the 16-0 Patriots faced the Giants 10-6 Wild Card in Super Bowl XLII, but Eli Manning and company had not read the script.

In an ultra-tight and low-scoring affair, the Giants quarterback marched his team through the field, thanks in large part to that Capture of David Tyree: for the winning score of the game for Plaxico Burress at the end of the last quarter. The Patriots and the world that looked at them were stunned by what they had just witnessed.

2) the crazy return of the Patriots

Tom Brady celebrates after the amazing victory of the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons

You may not get our No 1 place as the best ever, but Super Bowl LI Without a doubt, he presented the best comeback ever, as the Patriots overcame a huge 28-3 deficit in the third quarter to tie the game with the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth and then win the first overtime of the Super Bowl.

It took the Patriots until the last two seconds of the first half to record their first points, a field goal, while the Atlanta explosive offensive scored three touchdowns. Then they extended that advantage even further in the third quarter, before Brady returned! Two touchdown passes from n. 12th, plus a James White run, and a couple of two-point conversions, helped the team fix things late, before achieving an amazing fifth Super Bowl title with another white TD in overtime.

1) Butler Interception

Malcolm Butler's goal line interception secures Super Bowl XLIX for the New England Patriots

After his defeat of Super Bowl XLII against the Giants, and another against the same team four years later, Super Bowl XLIX It also seemed to be slipping from the reach of New England. Another circus catch, this one by Jermaine Kearse, helped the Seattle Seahawks reach the goal line with seconds to spare.

After four, surely all the Seahawks had to do was give the ball to the runner of & # 39; Beast Mode & # 39 ;, Marshawn Lynch, to hit it from a playground. No In one of the craziest plays in football history, Seattle chose to pass, and quarterback Russell Wilson was chosen by rookie Malcolm Butler in this crazy final and our Super Bowl No. 1.

