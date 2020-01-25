Vitality Nations Cup: watch New Zealand against South Africa on YouTube | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML29dd3221220ada088e04fe0e13f7736811% %MINIFYHTML29dd3221220ada088e04fe0e13f7736812%

Watch the New Zealand Silver Ferns facing South Africa in the fifth game of the Vitality Nations Cup through our YouTube broadcast below.

The competition of four nations between England, New Zealand, South Africa and Jamaica will take place during four days of matches in England, with all the games live. Sky Sports

The first day took place in Nottingham with Jamaica prevailing over South Africa and New Zealand having too much for England.

The competition then moved to Birmingham, where the Silver Ferns beat Jamaica and the Roses surpassed the SPAR Proteas.

The second game of the day has a first central pass at 5 p.m. and coverage will be broadcast live and on our YouTube stream starting at 4.45 p.m.

Sky Sports is your live netball home. Watch all Vitality Nations Cup matches on the air and through our YouTube broadcasts. The Vitality Netball Superleague also returns on February 22 with the Birmingham Arena Season Opener.