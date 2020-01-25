Vitality Nations Cup: New Zealand pushed by South Africa | Netball news





The side of Dame Noeline Taurua faced its toughest test so far

The Silver Ferns were pushed by South Africa in their third game of the Vitality Nations Cup, but showed character to maintain their unbeaten record in the competition.

The first game of the weekend at the Copper Box Arena saw the side of Dame Noeline Taurua take the booty 48-41 in front of an exhausted crowd.

After comfortable victories over Vitality Roses and Jamaica of England, it proved to be the toughest test of the world champions and required that they deepen to be able to do the job.

The SPAR Proteas had only defeated the world champions once (in 1995) and, despite finishing on the wrong side of the result, they will take away much of the 60 minutes of netball.

As was the case in his two initial matches, Taurua rotated his squad to a large extent. However, unlike previous games, changes in their alignment often took time to establish themselves.

The first quarter saw SPAR Proteas press the world champions before Jane Watson and Phoenix Karaka's work helped New Zealand create a 14-11 lead in the fourth.

The Silver Ferns started the second quarter with a four-goal race before their opponents regrouped and Dorette Badenhorst's changes began paying dividends.

Lenize Potgieter and Ine-Marí Venter changed the image in the attack, Khanyisa Chawane added energy in the Center and Zanele Vimbela mixed things in her defensive circle.

0:30 Khanyisa Chawane of the Bath team made a beautiful pass from behind for South Africa against the Silver Ferns. Khanyisa Chawane of the Bath team made a beautiful pass from behind for South Africa against the Silver Ferns.

South Africa recovered it to 22-18, but it did not capitalize its entire rotation ball and New Zealand had the strength to maintain a 27-20 lead at half time.

The third quarter, as well known as the "quarter of the championship,quot;, saw the Silver Ferns lose a quarter for the first time.

Chawane and Captain Bongwie Msomi were releasing the ball freely in attack and that raised the Proteas. In contrast, New Zealand stuttered slightly at the end of the attack.

South Africa first recovered it to a fixed level, however, the world champions finished well and held on to a thin 38-34 lead in three quarters of time.

Vitality Nations Cup 2020: all live on Sky Sports and broadcast on YouTube Sunday 3rd vs 4th place match 2.15pm Sky Sports Mix & Arena 1st vs 2nd place match 4.45pm Sky Sports Mix & Arena

In the last quarter, SPAR Proteas lost opportunities to take the game due to a pair of rebel shots, something that Badenhorst later highlighted.

"I think 90 percent of the time we really play netball well," said the head coach.

"However, there were some disappointments, since the last shots did not fall. We turned the ball enough in the last quarter to take the game, but that is the game."

"We just have to go and work in our concentration during the last minutes. That kind of shooting, against the best in the world, needs to enter."

Sky Sports is your home for netball: every moment of the Vitality Nations Cup is shown on air and broadcast on YouTube. The final day is January 26, with consecutive play-off matches.