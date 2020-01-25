Vitality Nations Cup: England's roses fall short against the Sunshine Girls of Jamaica | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML4ced51e0d7fca3540b5bcbde6d1acd6011% %MINIFYHTML4ced51e0d7fca3540b5bcbde6d1acd6012%

England will face South Africa in the third and fourth place play-off on Sunday

The English Vitality Roses suffered an agonizing defeat against the Sunshine Girls of Jamaica 70-66 and lost a place in the final of the Vitality Nations Cup.

In front of a crowded crowd at the Copper Box Arena, the home team had a last quarter assailant but left too much to do.

The loss means that they will face South Africa in third and fourth place in the tie on Sunday afternoon with Jamaica facing New Zealand for the title of the competition.

Thirlby's team entered this meeting knowing they needed to stifle the effectiveness of Jamaica's key target in their shooter Jhaniele Fowler, the end of the attack.

The head coach put his faith in the experienced Stacey Francis in GK and associated it with Kate Shimmin, but the whole team knew that their defense would need to be ready on the court, to stop the ball early too.

The duo stood up to the crowd of capacity at the Copper Box Arena every time they interrupted Fowler's work, but the Sunshine Girls shooter had packed his game A.

At the end of the England attack, Thirlby chose to reintroduce Kadeen Corbin in GA from the beginning and Eleanor Cardwell returned to GS.

Before this match, the Roses had not won a first quarter in the competition. The trend continued in London, as did another in three quarters, which was reduced in the final minutes of the quarters.

The Roses were found 19-15 down after 15 minutes and Thirlby made the first of many personnel changes to try and things like that.

She introduced the experienced Chelsea Pitman in WA and switched Captain Natalie Haythornthwaite to GA.

An established Jamaican lineup continued to press in the second quarter and converted their central passes to goal well. On the contrary, some errors plagued the work of the Roses and fell again when the quarter came to an end.

Latanya Wilson, who arrived at halftime, obtained a key rotation just like Shamera Sterling. The rotation ball of the two players was becoming wonderfully due to the effectiveness of Fowler and helped create a part-time mattress 39-31.

Coach Thirlby used part time to make more staff changes. Amy Carter, who had reached the end of the first half, moved downtown with Pitman merging with her in WA.

However, the Sunshine Girls continued to press after the break, and increased 11 goals with nine minutes from the third remaining quarter.

Thirlby decided that this was the point of amending the image they were seeing in defense. Razia Quashie entered the fray in GK and Francis moved to GD.

The couple enjoyed some dominance against Shimona Nelson, who arrived briefly, but as soon as Fowler returned in the last quarter, he stood firm again.

In the last quarter, Roses fans in the crowd produced an electric atmosphere and their voices were rewarded with an impressive return with the gap that went from 13 goals to four full-time.

England's fluency in the attack had returned after a final set of changes and the combination of George Fisher, Cardwell and Haythornthwaite in GS-GA-WA shone.

They played with the kind of energy and fluidity they needed, gave the ball early and Jamaica felt the heat. However, the clock was not a friend of England and the work of the first half of the Sunshine Girls saw them on the line.

