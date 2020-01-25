UFC on ESPN + 24: Blaydes stops two Saints in two; Chiesa maltrata dos Anjos

%MINIFYHTML87f05989ac81f6a614dca382fd35687811% %MINIFYHTML87f05989ac81f6a614dca382fd35687812%

Curtis "Razor,quot; Blaydes was not expected to beat former UFC junior heavyweight champion dos Santos at the UFC main event on ESPN + 24 on Saturday, but that was exactly what he did when a huge right hand landed and scored a Second round TKO at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

During much of his MMA career, Blaydes was able to enter and set his opponents on the canvas in his victories. That was the game plan when he entered the Octagon against one of the best strikers in the history of the UFC heavyweight. He knew it, two Saints knew it and everyone in the arena knew it.

But when Blaydes failed to secure a demolition throughout the initial draw, he quickly recognized that the attacks he was using to establish the demolition were having an effect on the two 35-year-old Santos. Although his corner continued to encourage him to shoot for demolition, Blaydes decided to sit on his punches and make them count.

With two Saints committed to the landing of a lead uppercut, Blaydes chose to make strong attacks of his own. Feeling that the Brazilian would continue trying to hit him towards the uppercut, Blaydes saw an opening for a right hand and caught two saints clean.

Clearly shaken, two Santos retreated to the wall of the cage. Blaydes followed him and fired several knee blows and devastating blows until referee Dan Miragliotta jumped to finish the fight at 1:06 of the second and give Blaydes his most significant victory in the UFC to date.

In the main event, Michael Chiesa continued his rise in the welterweight division by suffocating former lightweight champion Rafael dos Santos for a unanimous decision victory.

The winner of Season 15 of "The Ultimate Fighter,quot; was clearly the greatest fighter, and used his size to force his opponent throughout the three rounds.

Although two Anjos were able to throw kicks and effective punches in the calf, those opportunities were few and far between, since Chiesa closed the distance and overcame it.

The victory was the third consecutive for Chiesa, who immediately set his sights on his next opponent when he called Colby Covington for a showdown in July