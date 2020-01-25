Twitter reacts to Meek Mill and Kenneth Petty exchanging words!

<pre><pre>Kenneth Petty & Meek Mill enter a confrontation in a store and we have the details (exclusive details)

Things have been a little hectic since the news about the altercation of Meil ​​Mill and Kenneth Petty became known. We gave everyone the tea about what really happened, and now they need to see how Twitter reacted!

As we reported earlier, Meek, Nicki and Kenneth ended up in the same clothing store in West Hollywood, and things got a little messy! Our source tells us that while Meek tried to crush the meat with Kenneth, Mr. Petty was not with that at all.

#TSRExclusiveDetails: Whee chileeee! #MeekMill and #KennethPetty were seen on camera having a little verbal altercation inside a clothing store in West Hollywood, but we have tea about what really happened, and it's LIPTON! Apparently, Meek was shopping in Mayfield with about 10 of his boys, when #NickiMinaj and Kenneth entered the same store. Nicki and Kenneth entered alone. Our source tells us that Meek approached Kenneth to try to crush the meat that was going on between them, but Kenneth wasn't in that kind of timing at all! ______________________________________ Our source, who witnessed the confrontation, tells us that Kenneth wanted Meek to maintain the same energy he always had, and asked Meek to come out to handle things one by one. Well, the situation intensified and the Meeks boys began to get involved. Everyone left and apparently Meek wasn't here for one on one. ______________________________________ He ​​was heard saying "I am a boss," when Kenneth asked for one on one. Finally, things spread once security was involved. (📸: @gettyimages)

What do you guys think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

