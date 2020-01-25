Twitter reacts to Meek Mill and Kenneth Petty exchanging words!

Things have been a little hectic since the news about the altercation of Meil ​​Mill and Kenneth Petty became known. We gave everyone the tea about what really happened, and now they need to see how Twitter reacted!

That's why Nicki Minaj's husband wanted to fight Meek Mill. pic.twitter.com/iX7CP3P06x – Token (@SlattBusiness) January 25, 2020

Me while Nicki Minaj, her husband and Meek Mill are arguing. pic.twitter.com/OUncaCV5ga -. (@thebitchalbum) January 25, 2020

Me in the store stealing while Nicki, Kenny and Meek are arguing pic.twitter.com/j5SKKQ4s2D – areyoudunne. (@jasonwhorehees) January 25, 2020

I stealing a watch while Nicki and Manso fought pic.twitter.com/vW5r1dJENy – This is an account of Kim Taehyung Stan (@neededmey) January 25, 2020

I'm sorry that Nicki had hit Meek's ass alone without the help of his man anyway tbh – Wizkid Petty (@dejimaraj) January 25, 2020

Everyone thought that Nicki Minaj was not serious when he said he was no longer addressing the blacks, talk to her husband. Meek Mill didn't want to smoke with Kenny pic.twitter.com/zhTDC27oMT – Kallie🍍💙 (@ KallieM21) January 25, 2020

My girl referred to Meek Mill as Nicki Minaj's ex, should I throw her away? – Dijáw (@AbdulDijaw) January 19, 2020

As we reported earlier, Meek, Nicki and Kenneth ended up in the same clothing store in West Hollywood, and things got a little messy! Our source tells us that while Meek tried to crush the meat with Kenneth, Mr. Petty was not with that at all.

See this post on Instagram #TSRExclusiveDetails: Whee chileeee! #MeekMill and #KennethPetty were seen on camera having a little verbal altercation inside a clothing store in West Hollywood, but we have tea about what really happened, and it's LIPTON! Apparently, Meek was shopping in Mayfield with about 10 of his boys, when #NickiMinaj and Kenneth entered the same store. Nicki and Kenneth entered alone. Our source tells us that Meek approached Kenneth to try to crush the meat that was going on between them, but Kenneth wasn't in that kind of timing at all! ______________________________________ Our source, who witnessed the confrontation, tells us that Kenneth wanted Meek to maintain the same energy he always had, and asked Meek to come out to handle things one by one. Well, the situation intensified and the Meeks boys began to get involved. Everyone left and apparently Meek wasn't here for one on one. ______________________________________ He ​​was heard saying "I am a boss," when Kenneth asked for one on one. Finally, things spread once security was involved. (📸: @gettyimages) A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in January 25, 2020 at 11:23 a.m. PST

