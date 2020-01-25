Trump's political trial test day six: all the latest updates | USA news

The political trial defense team of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, will begin his first day of opening arguments on Saturday after three days of presentations by Democrats presenting the case against the president.

The day is expected to be shorter than the previous four days, and Trump's team said Saturday will act as an "advance,quot; on its defense line.

The House Democrats gave 24 hours of arguments for three days. Trump's team will have the same amount of time.

As Trump's defense team climbs the podium, these are the latest updates as of Saturday, January 25:

An associate of Rudy Giuliani provided Congress investigators with a recording of Trump saying he wanted to get rid of the US ambassador to Ukraine, whose overthrow arose as a problem in the president's impeachment, his lawyer told The Associated Press on Friday.

Giuliani's associate, Lev Parnas, attended a small dinner with Trump at his hotel in Washington, DC, in April 2018. Joseph Bondy, Parnas's lawyer, said he gave the Chamber Intelligence Committee a recording of the dinner at which Trump demands the impeachment of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

The recording, which was first reported by ABC News, seems to contradict the president's statements that he did not know Parnas, a key figure in the investigation. It came to light as Democrats continue to press for witnesses and other evidence during the Senate political trial.

ABC News released a portion of the online recording on Friday night. You can hear a voice that seems to be Parnas, which says: "The biggest problem there, I think we should start, is that we should get rid of the ambassador." Then you can hear him telling Trump: "Basically he is walking around telling everyone: & # 39; Wait, they will accuse him. Just wait & # 39;".

A speaker who seems to be Trump replies: "Get rid of her! Take her out tomorrow. I don't care. Take her out tomorrow. Take her out. Is she okay? Do it."

Horrifying #TrumpTapes reveal how close @potus Trump and #LevRemembers Parnas has been and the vile attacks against the career diplomat Ambassador Marie Yavonovich are one more reason #AmericansWantWitnesses in the trial of political judgment!

Trump's defense team is expected to focus on Bidens, Burisma and executive privilege

Trump's defense team is expected to argue that the president did nothing wrong. They will also focus on Joe and Hunter Biden, the Ukrainian gas company and Burisma, and executive privilege.

Cipollone: ​​House Democrats have not found the burden

Lead attorney Pat Cipollone opens his comments by saying that House Democrats did not meet "his burden for what they ask him to do."

"You have heard House managers speak for almost 24 hours for three days. We do not anticipate using so much time. We do not believe they have been close to fulfilling their burden for what they ask you to do." do, "he said.

Trump's defense team takes center stage

The initial arguments have begun, and Trump's lawyer, Pat Cipollone, told the Senate that his team expects to go two or three hours on Saturday.

Who is on the Trump defense team?

Trump's defense team will probably begin their arguments on Saturday.

Like the House managers, they will be given 24 hours for three days to expose their defense.

Who are the administrators of the Chamber?

The House of Representatives appointed seven Democrats to present their case against Trump, which will conclude on Friday. They were granted 24 hours for three days to expose everything.

Get caught

