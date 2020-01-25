Toya Johnson shares warming images of the double Dutch competition: see ladies training

You probably already know that Toya Johnson is organizing a double Dutch competition as part of the Weight No More movement. This is an initiative to raise awareness about obesity and overweight and the health problems they entail.

Toya shared images on his social media account in which the ladies are preparing and training hard for the competition. Watch the clips below.

‘Preheating for my double Dutch competition on 02/16! The link to register and join us will be open on Monday! This event is free! So I need all my ladies to hang up the phones, grab a rope and jump! #wnmjumpoff #prettygirlsjump "Toya captioned his post.

Someone said: "I will definitely get to this, but I can't duplicate the Dutchman," and one follower posted this: "Damn it, I'm angry that I'm out of town. This finna will be so enlightened!

Another follower wrote: ‘Great! Great event and idea, Toya! You're amazing … "and a fan posted:" Yes, we used to get our jump rope from the cable man #TheGoodOleDayz ".

One of Toya's fans praised his idea and said: ‘Great! Great event and idea, Toya! You're amazing … ", while another follower thinks this will be great:" Yessssss is going to be a lot of fun !!!!! "

Someone else said: "I love the Dutch double, my best friend used to do competitions all the time @toyajohnson," and one commenter posted: "@toyajohnson, you should make a handstand with that …".

One commenter wrote: ‘Very good nah T !!!! Show them how Louisiana girls do it. "

In other news, Toya excited fans with a recent announcement he shared on his social media account.

It seems he is planning to start another business that involves selling clothes on a website called "Toya’s Closet."

Ad

Fans were very happy to know this, and made sure to tell Toya in the comments.



Post views:

0 0